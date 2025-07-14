Creative Capital in action: Vicki Buys on leading the 2025 FM AdFocus Awards
The South African advertising industry is no stranger to disruption, but 2025 feels different. With disruption becoming the norm and creativity more vital than ever, the FM AdFocus Awards return this year with a theme that speaks directly to the heart of the business: Creative Capital — Building Agency Value in a Complex World
14 July 2025 - 08:00
byLYNETTE DICEY
Vicki Buys, Ogilvy MD and 2025 FM AdFocus Awards chairperson. Picture: Supplied
At the helm of this year’s awards is Vicki Buys, MD of Ogilvy and the 2025 FM AdFocus jury chairperson. Known for her strategic acumen and passion for creativity, Buys brings a fresh perspective to the role, one that’s rooted in both optimism and realism.
“It’s been another interesting year in the advertising and communications industry,” says Buys. “I hope that this year we will be able to curate an awards show that people feel inspired by. I want us to find new and exciting stories to award.”
The industry is navigating a landscape shaped by rapid technological advancement, economic pressure and shifting client expectations. AI continues to rise, offering both promise and complexity. Agencies are being asked to do more with less, while data points multiply and demand sharper strategic thinking.
“Disruption is the name of the game,” says Buys. “Clients and agencies are looking for ways to bring AI to bear in meaningful ways. We’ve never had more data to work with, and that leaves the industry equally excited and floundering.”
South Africa’s performance at Cannes this year, while modestly improved, serves as a reminder of the global stage the local industry competes on. “We should be inspired to double down and continue to fight for our place,” says Buys.
Why AdFocus matters
The AdFocus Awards stand apart in the South African awards landscape. They don’t just celebrate creative excellence — they recognise the business of creativity. With rigorous entry criteria and a robust judging process, AdFocus challenges agencies to reflect deeply on their performance, strategy and impact.
“There is no other award show like AdFocus,” says Buys. “Agencies should enter not just to see how they stack up against the competition, but because the entry process forces leaders to ask serious questions of themselves and their businesses.”
The awards encompass a wide range of categories, from Large, Medium and Small Agency of the Year to specialised awards like Transformation, Partnership and African Impact. Individual accolades such as Industry Leader of the Year and Shapeshifter of the Year ensure that the people driving change are also recognised.
The overall Agency of the Year is selected by the jury from among the category winners, making it a true reflection of excellence across multiple dimensions.
One of the unique strengths of AdFocus is its jury format. Half of the jury returns from the previous year, while the other half comprises new members, ensuring a dynamic mix of continuity and fresh thinking.
“It fuels robust debate,” says Buys. “The mix of agency leaders from independent and holding company agencies, clients and specialists from media and PR makes the AdFocus jury room one you want to be in.”
Returning jurors include industry heavyweights like Katherine Madley (Pick n Pay), Sbu Sitole (The Odd Number) and Chris Botha (Park Advertising), while new members such as Musa Kalenga (Brave Group) and Paula Hulley (Digitas Liquorice) bring fresh perspectives.
This year’s theme, Creative Capital, is more than a slogan — it’s a call to action.
Agencies are no longer just creative shops; they are strategic partners that build value through impactful ideas.
“Utilising the power of creativity to impact our clients’ brands and businesses while at the same time building our own — it’s not either or, it’s both,” says Buys.
In today’s complex environment, agencies must leverage their creative capital to drive growth for their clients if they want to grow themselves. The FM AdFocus Awards are a celebration of that dual purpose.
With entries open until August 15 2025 and the awards ceremony set for November 26 in Joburg, the countdown has begun. For agencies and individuals who believe in the power of creativity to drive business, the FM AdFocus Awards offer a platform not just for recognition, but for reflection and reinvention.
As Buys says: “Having seen some interesting local account moves alongside the global moves at the holding company level, it sure is an interesting time in adland!”
The big take-out: The AdFocus Awards don’t just celebrate creative excellence — they recognise the business of creativity. With rigorous entry criteria and a robust judging process, they challenge agencies to reflect deeply on their performance, strategy and impact.
