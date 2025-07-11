CELESTE KOERT: ‘Marketing Reinvented’ for the AI era

At Accenture Song — the world’s largest tech-powered creative group — we value diversity, and we express ourselves through bold imagination. We help our clients drive better connection and engagement with their clients, backed by technology, data and AI.

The most fulfilling part of my first 100 days? Without a doubt, getting to know my Song SA team, the broader Accenture organisation, and the UKIA (UK, Ireland and Africa) Song leadership team of seasoned customer practitioners.

Song is so much more than a creative agency. In addition, we reimagine and build new digital products, platforms and experiences, reinvent customer service, accelerate digital sales and help our clients drive better customer engagement. I am in the company of award-winning creatives and global customer experts, where creativity, diversity, and innovation are celebrated. I am home.

At Song SA, we are over 400 people between Cape Town and Johannesburg. We have dedicated teams for sales and service, marketing and digital commerce, along with a top-notch design and engineering department delivering new digital products at scale for both local and global clients. The creative agency is core to our business, and the anchor of our business. And our services extend from ideation all the way through to digital enablement and measurement. The diversity of skills is unique — unlike anything I have seen before.

What has struck me most is the scale and integration of the global Accenture organisation. This is a truly global connected business. Our language is shared. Our tools are cutting-edge. Our learning is relevant, pioneering and future-fit. We lead the market with deep industry expertise and a wide ecosystem of partners. And we’re backed by world-class creative work from Song teams locally and around the world. Innovation and creative problem-solving is what brings us together at scale on global assignments.

AI and ‘ Marketing Reinvented ’

AI is reshaping the way marketing gets done and how customer experiences are delivered. We’re witnessing unprecedented change — content at scale, hyper-personalisation amplified through AI, automation in the workflow, the elevation of creativity with technology and AI, and the incorporation of an agentic workforce to simplify the marketing tasks, to name a few — with all the associated implications on the future marketing operating model.

Today’s marketer faces a new kind of tension — what work gets done, how it gets done, when it gets done and by whom. What remains core to the business, and what services can be delivered in different ways? What needs changing and what must stay the same? What new skills will be required for the future marketing organisation? And how to reconfigure and free up marketers to focus on strategy, brand, positioning and growth, while reskilling and training to adopt “new ways of working”? At Song, we help brands navigate this reality. We call this “Marketing Reinvented”.

The appointment of Ndidi Oteh — who will succeed David Droga as CEO on September 1 2025 — is testament to Accenture’s commitment to AI-powered creativity. With her experience helping Fortune 500 brands integrate AI, data and design, we can only learn and grow under her creative leadership.

Vision: creativity everywhere

At its core, Accenture Song is a tech-powered creative business that offers digital products and services in customer experience, sales, commerce, marketing and business innovation. We’re not just solving marketing problems. We show up at the intersection of a business and its consumers — far beyond traditional advertising.

My vision is to amplify creativity in everything we do — across marketing, commerce, customer service, and the digital ecosystems where brands live — and for our clients to experience this in the way that we deliver our work.

A message to the team — and those who may join

At Song SA, we embrace diversity, lead with empathy and amplify collaboration. The front stage of creativity is just as important as the backstage of tech, data and AI, and everyone has a role to play in helping our clients drive growth through customer relevance.

Something new and exciting is coming. Watch this space. Until then, let’s have fun!

This article was sponsored by Accenture Song.