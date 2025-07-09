The passion and folklore of sport is good business for brands

The crowd at the NMB Stadium during the game between Junior Springboks and New Zealand at the U20 Rugby Championship, May 2025. When it comes to sport, women are part of the emotional national journey, the writer says. Picture: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Women have always been passionate sports consumers. However, many brands are fundamentally misunderstanding the economic and emotional power of women’s sports communities. These are not peripheral audiences, but primary economic drivers with complex, multilayered engagement networks.
When it comes to sport, women are part of the emotional national journey. Digital platforms are now making these long-existing communities visible and, importantly, accessible. Women engage passionately on digital platforms which allow simultaneous, multilayered fan engagements. Peripheral digital moments are often more significant — certainly for many fan communities — than the direct sporting action.
Sports engagement goes beyond simply enjoying a sport. It is deeply woven into familial and cultural legacy, often with women as the primary community architects of this tapestry. So there is a strong case to be made for brands reimagining their sponsorship models. In other words, brands would do well to reconstruct their engagement strategies from “demographic targeting” to understanding and engaging with passion communities.
This takes sponsorship from transactional to conversational models that authentically acknowledge women’s multidimensional community roles. It requires moving beyond identity-based narratives towards understanding digital community pathways, where brands can create meaningful interactions in the fringe moments. It’s about developing strategies that recognise emotional connection as the primary engagement driver.
Brands that want to step into a future where they meaningfully interact with women audiences would do well to start with a few important questions. For example, how do they truly see and understand women audiences? What previously unacknowledged networks exist where women engage around sport? How can the brand’s sponsorship property ignite genuine conversation and connection?
The brands that really understand these fan communities can build multilayered and digitally infused sponsorship engagement strategies to tap into this rich tapestry of passion and build loyalty and lucrative relationships.
Uyanda Manana is the head of account management at Levergy.
The big take-out: There is a strong case to be made for brands reimagining their sponsorship models and reconstructing their engagement strategies from “demographic targeting” to understanding and engaging with passion communities.
