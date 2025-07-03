Cannes Lions: New rules, old questions

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity brings together professionals working in the creative space. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/FRANCOIS G DURAND
In late June, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity introduced a slate of new measures designed to “uphold integrity and ensure that creativity remains real, responsible and trustworthy” — a strong statement in an era where AI is rewriting the rules of creative work. The changes include a reinforced code of conduct, mandatory disclosure of AI use in submissions, implementation of content detection tools, a review committee made up of AI and ethics experts, and formal enforcement procedures for violations.
It’s a clear attempt to draw a line in the sand after growing controversies over manipulated content, undisclosed AI involvement and ethical grey areas that have dogged the creative industry. Cannes Lions is not just responding to industry pressure — it’s confronting a credibility crisis.
This shift comes at a critical moment. Once a pure celebration of creative brilliance, Cannes Lions has had to contend with a new reality: a world where ideas can be synthesised, remixed and even entirely generated by machines. That’s not necessarily a problem — AI is here and it’s not going anywhere — but the lack of transparency and clarity about its use is. Creators, agencies and brands have been navigating uncharted waters, sometimes bending the rules or quietly sidestepping them entirely. Until now, Cannes hadn’t drawn a hard boundary. These new measures attempt to do just that.
The headline-grabbing change is the mandatory AI disclosure for all submissions. This move forces creators to acknowledge where the human hand ends and the machine begins. It’s a cultural reckoning. AI can assist creativity, but if it begins replacing the creative process itself without disclosure, the integrity of the work — and the legitimacy of the accolades — come into question.
But mandatory disclosure is only part of the picture. Content detection tools will also now be used to audit and verify the presence of AI-generated elements. This signals a move from trust-based declarations to data-backed verification — something long overdue in an industry that thrives on prestige and pressure. It’s no longer enough to simply say a campaign was human-made; now, that claim will be tested.
Notably, a new review committee comprising AI and ethics experts will be tasked with evaluating submissions where questions arise. This is a significant addition. Creativity is no longer just about aesthetic and emotional resonance — it’s about responsibility. Having experts in place to assess the ethical implications acknowledges that creative brilliance must now coexist with moral clarity.
One question looms large: how rigorously will these rules be enforced, especially when some of the most powerful players in the industry are also top award contenders? The credibility of these changes hinges not just on the policy but on the courage to hold all participants, regardless of status or influence, to the same standards.
There’s also a cultural dimension that Cannes must confront. For decades, the festival has rewarded work that pushes boundaries, dazzles juries and draws applause. In a world where machines can mimic originality and emotion, the challenge is no longer just about “what” is being made — but also about how and why. These new rules reflect that shift. But enforcement must be fair, transparent and consistent, or the whole exercise risks looking like theatre.
Still, this is a moment of opportunity. By setting a new bar for creative accountability, Cannes Lions has the chance to redefine what excellence means in the AI age. It’s not about rejecting new tools, but about being honest about their role in the process — and making space for work that is not just dazzling, but defensible.
Ultimately, this is more than a policy update; it’s a philosophical reset. In drawing these lines, Cannes isn’t just protecting its legacy. It’s shaping the future of creative work. Whether these changes rebuild trust or simply mask deeper problems remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: the age of unchecked creative hype is over. And Cannes Lions, finally, is acting like it knows it.
Darren Morris is the CEO of creative agency Lucky Hustle.
The big take-out:The new rules introduced by Cannes Lions are a sign thatthe age of unchecked creative hype is over.
