Five things you might not know about SA’s youth consumer class

“The dominance of females in the youth consumer class is highly relevant because there is such a difference in shopping behaviour between the genders,” says Ashleigh Cumming, WhyFive’s Youth Strategist.

“This may sound like a generalisation, but our data shows it to be true: female consumers drive more frequent and diverse categories of spend including food, beauty, fashion, health, education and home. They tend to plan ahead and budget carefully while leaving some room for emotional or ‘reward’ buys.

“Male consumers tend to be more goal-oriented in shopping. They are interested in fewer categories, browse less, and have a more ‘get what I came for’ approach. On the other hand, male consumers often spend more per transaction, especially in electronics, alcohol, and personal tech.

“As traditional consumers age and shrink as an economic force, this youthful, female-skewed base is where growth will come from in retail, financial services, tech, healthcare, and education. Ignore them, and you risk becoming irrelevant. Invest in them, and you can build loyalty that starts early and lasts long.”

Outlook on SA is far from rosy

Well educated and motivated, the taxpaying youth consumer class are unfortunately noticeably less anchored to SA’s future. Nearly half, 49%, have their passports ready and say they are likely or very likely to emigrate in the next five years, compared to just 26% of older adults.

Turning that desire into reality may prove more difficult than they think, but the fact remains that in terms of “intent”, a large percentage of our most educated, highly skilled young people clearly see greener grass outside the borders of SA.