New-generation brands disrupt the branding landscape

The founder and head designer of Galxboy Thatiso Dube say what he like the most from his brand is the sunglasses. Image: Kabelo Mokoena/Sunday Times
New-generation brands Galxboy, MaXhosa and Bathu are disrupting the branding landscape, according to the 2025 Brand Africa 100: South Africa’s Best Brands survey. Despite the continued dominance of global brands such as Nike — Africa’s most admired brand for the eighth consecutive year — this year South Africa’s Galxboyand MaXhosaemerged as the most admired African brands in South Africa. They join Bathu, which was recognised as Africa’s most admired apparel brand in the continental rankings.
SA Best Brands award winners
Sydney Mbhele, group chief marketing and corporate affairs officer at Absa, was awarded the Africa Brand Leadership Excellence Award for Distinguished Leadership in Building Great African Brands. Mbhele was recognised for his leadership in expanding multiple South African brands across the continent, building high-performing teams, and mentoring a generation of celebrated CMOs. He has consistently championed African storytelling, cultural authenticity and home-grown solutions, driving sustainable, purpose-led growth across his career.
MTN excels in sustainability, social impact, digital inclusion and environmental stewardship
MTNwas awarded the Grand Prix: Most Admired African Brand for its unwavering, purpose-led leadership. Ranked first among African brands contributing to a better Africa, MTN excels in sustainability, social impact, digital inclusion and environmental stewardship.
Woolworthsreceived the Grand Prix: Most Admired South African Brand for purpose-led excellence, a steadfast commitment to sustainability, social impact and building a better Africa, demonstrated through consistent performance across multiple categories.
Shoprite Checkerswas honoured with the Grand Prix: Sustainability Award for its purpose-led innovation and impact, job creation, digital transformation and bold sustainability agenda aligned with Africa’s development goals.
The research revealed that while 68% of South Africansexpress strong confidence in Africa’s future, only 32%of the top 100 most admired brands in South Africa are made locally — a figure notably higher than the continental average of 11%.
Across generations, Nikeleads as the most admired brand among Gen Z, millennials and Gen X, while baby boomers favour adidas.
“Though global brands continue to dominate South Africa and the continent, the rise of new-generation brands signals Africa’s creative potential,” says Thebe Ikalafeng, founder and chair of Brand Africa. “The 32% representation of South African brands affirms South Africa’s leadership as a brand-led and creative nation.”
Now in its 15th year, Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands is the continent’s most comprehensive and credible barometer of brand performance and consumer admiration. The study is conducted independently by research firms with experience across Africa — Geopoll and Kantar — and supported by regional research partners. The 2025 study spans a baseline study across 31 African countries, including South Africa, which represents more than 85% of Africa’s population and GDP.
The big take-out: Though global brands continue to dominate South Africa and the continent, the rise of new generation brands signals Africa’s creative potential.
New-generation brands disrupt the branding landscape
Galxboy, MaXhosa and Bathu lead local brand appeal, as MTN, Woolworths and Shoprite Checkers are recognised for their commitment to sustainability
Image: Kabelo Mokoena/Sunday Times
