Galxboy — a South African streetwear phenomenon

Local streetwear brand Galxboy continues to go from strength to strength. The Brand Africa 100: South Africa’s Best Brands survey recently ranked it the most admired South African brand.
The founder and head designer of Galxboy Thatiso Dube says what he likes the most from his brand are the sunglasses. Image: Kabelo Mokoena/Sunday Times
From humble beginnings in 2008 as a provocative slogan on a T-shirt, the brand has been steered by founder Thatiso Dube through numerous challenges. It has become established as a dominant force in merging global fashion trends with an authentic local identity. Founded on a culture of underground rebellion and aimed at a youth market, Galxboy has evolved into a highly successful South African lifestyle brand that combines global fashion trends with local identity.
It recently opened its 14th outlet in Sandton, Joburg, after new stores were established at Ilanga Mall and Rustenburg Mall. It has done major revamps at the V&A Waterfront and at its flagship Menlyn Shopping Centre store in 2024. An outlet at Boardwalk Mall in Gqeberha opened in February and one was established in the East Rand Mall in April, further extending the brand’s reach across South Africa. It has launched a T-shirt collection and a jewellery collection that includes bold new bracelets. The outlets and expanded offerings have provided customers with fresh, engaging spaces to immerse themselves in the “Galxboy vibe”.
Arguably one of the brand’s greatest achievements is its ability to create employment for young South Africans through fashion
Beyond these, 2024 was defined by strategic partnerships and impactful collaborations. A standout collaboration with RTD saw Galxboy being showcased at major festivals, leading to a keenly awaited capsule collection. The brand participated in Galxboy Day Club during HomeComing Events’ Sun City Takeover, thereby bringing luxury and exclusivity to the summer scene. A TV campaign reached audiences nationwide, increasing the brand’s media presence.
Collaborations resulted in the launch of The Rolling Stones collection, Loyal to the Plug Merch and women’s footwear. These demonstrate Galxboy’s growing influence. The brand’s popularity was underscored by a sell-out Black Friday and successful drops with Honor Mobile and Focalistic. Dube took on a leading role in the fashion showcase at the Rocking the Daisies festival, empowering young designers through the “In the Stars” theme.
Galxboy’s journey is a testament to Dube’s vision and the brand's ability to resonate deeply with youth culture. What began as an underground expression has evolved into a celebrated label worn by artists, influencers and fashion-forward individuals across the continent and globally.
In a country characterised by a high youth unemployment rate, arguably one of the brand’s greatest achievements is its ability to create employment for young South Africans through fashion. Another notable achievement is its ability to compete on a different frequency with established industry players.
As Galxboy continues to redefine the future of fashion and culture, its commitment to innovation and to strategic partnerships and its deep understanding of its audience ensures its continued success.
The big take-out: Founded on a culture of underground rebellion and aimed at a youth target market, Galxboy has evolved into a highly successful South African lifestyle brand that combines global fashion trends with local identity.
