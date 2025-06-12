What news sources do South Africans trust?

Brandon de Kock, director of Storytelling at BrandMapp, says: “What we must bear in mind is that legacy media is not necessarily so ‘traditional’ any more. Especially when it comes to the delivery of the news. Digital transformation in the media industry means that today you can easily find your top legacy news titles across multiple platforms. There they have the advantage of standing out as long-lived, reliable brands. Though, it must be noted that paid news subscriptions in SA remain very low at just 8%.”

When it comes to getting news you can trust, legacy media sources dominate with 43% reading free news online, 40% tuning into the radio to listen to the news and 35% still watching traditional TV news. By contrast, only 20% of SA’s consumer class say they get news from TikTok, 21% from YouTube, and 19% from X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

“Even then,” De Kock says, “this is not an indication that social media users are getting their news from some other kind of ‘new’ news sources, because they could very well just be following their trusted legacy brand’s social accounts. What we are seeing is that there are no longer a lot of distinct borders between traditional and digital news media.”

How SA generations get their news

As expected, there is a generational divide when it comes to news consumption, and it’s not all that surprising — 53% of Boomers watch TV news compared to just 30% of Gen Zs; while 39% and 36% of Gen Zs find news on Instagram and TikTok respectively, vs only 7% of Boomers.

“But,” says De Kock, “BrandMapp also shows that 39% of Gen Zs say that they are reading free news online. So, this up-and-coming generation are just as likely to be engaging with legacy news brands as they are finding different news sources via social media. We find 50% of the consumer class is still drawn to traditional news brands, whether online or in print.”