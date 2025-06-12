Effie Index reveals the world’s most effective marketers

The most effective marketing companies globally are AB InBev, McDonald’s, Unilever, PepsiCo and Mondelēz International, according to the 2024 Effie Index® (effieindex.com). For the fourth consecutive year, AB InBev was ranked the most effective marketer.
The Effie Index celebrates the most effective brands, marketers and agencies globally, regionally and locally, drawing from finalist and winning entries submitted from more than 55 awards programmes globally.
In the most effective brand category, McDonald’s once again earned the top spot, reflecting its sustained investment in effectiveness-driven marketing. Dove took second place, signalling strong consumer engagement and the impact of purpose-led brand communications. KFC held steady among the top brands in third, while Samsung was fourth with innovative, high-impact campaigns. Brazil’s O Boticário secured the fifth spot, reinforcing the strength of Latin American brands on a global stage.
Omnicom was ranked the most effective agency holding group, followed by WPP, Publicis Groupe, Interpublic Group and Dentsu.
Ogilvy was the leading agency network, driven by standout campaigns and consistently effective work across multiple regions. It was followed by McCann Worldgroup, BBDO Worldwide, DDB Worldwide and VML, which made its debut in the top five following a period of transformation and global expansion.
In the South African rankings, Halo Johannesburg is ranked the most effective individual agency, followed by Ogilvy Cape Town, M-Sports Marketing Communications, Joe Public Johannesburg and Ogilvy Johannesburg. Ogilvy is the top ranked agency network in the country.
Traci Alford, global CEO of Effie Worldwide, says the Effie Index sets the global standard for marketing effectiveness. “It’s about recognising work that works and delivers real impact across geographies, industries and audiences. This year’s rankings reflect the true breadth of global marketing excellence.”
To view the complete rankings, visit effieindex.com.
