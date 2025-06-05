2025 Telkom Radio Awards now open for entries

Entries for the 2025 Telkom Radio Awards have opened and will close on August 14 2025.
The awards, now in their 15th year, shine a spotlight on exceptional talent and innovation in the South African radio industry. Recognised as the benchmark for excellence, the Telkom Radio Awards encourage stations and industry professionals to showcase their best work from the past year.
The 2025 awards feature a broad array of categories, reflecting the diversity and vibrancy of the industry. They include programme categories (breakfast show, drive time, music show, news and actuality, drama, sports and community projects); presenter categories (morning, afternoon, night, sports and field reporters); technical and creative categories (station imaging, content production, radio innovation and multichannel promotion); digital media categories (best internet radio show and best podcast); and special categories (the Station Manager’s Choice, with nominations by station management, Hall of Fame and Bright Star awards).
The fan favourite My Station competition, in which listeners vote for their top station, is scheduled for later in the year. Details will be shared when available.
Judging panels are assembled based on their industry expertise and linguistic diversity, ensuring fair and representative evaluation of all entries. Judges volunteer their time. This year a head judge will be appointed; further details will be announced.
Commenting on the continued partnership with the Radio Awards, Telkom chief marketing officer Gugu Mthembu said: “We believe in the power of connection, not just through technology but through storytelling, culture and shared experiences. Radio remains one of the most impactful mediums in South Africa, bridging communities and giving voice to our nation’s rich diversity. Through the Telkom Radio Awards, we’re proud to celebrate the creativity, resilience and relevance of radio professionals who continue to inform, entertain and inspire. As a brand rooted in possibility, we honour those who use their platforms to shape conversations and move our country forward.”
Radio stations are encouraged to prepare their submissions early. There is no fee to participate, and stations can edit their entries up until the entry deadline. Full details and entry guidelines are available on the official website. For sponsorship inquiries or further information, contact Morgan-Fey Darnbrough at darnbroughm@arena.africa.
Stay connected for updates and announcements by following @SARadioAwards on social media and using the hashtag #SARadioAwards.
2025 Telkom Radio Awards now open for entries
The awards shine a spotlight on exceptional talent and innovation in the South African radio industry
Entries for the 2025 Telkom Radio Awards have opened and will close on August 14 2025.
The awards, now in their 15th year, shine a spotlight on exceptional talent and innovation in the South African radio industry. Recognised as the benchmark for excellence, the Telkom Radio Awards encourage stations and industry professionals to showcase their best work from the past year.
The 2025 awards feature a broad array of categories, reflecting the diversity and vibrancy of the industry. They include programme categories (breakfast show, drive time, music show, news and actuality, drama, sports and community projects); presenter categories (morning, afternoon, night, sports and field reporters); technical and creative categories (station imaging, content production, radio innovation and multichannel promotion); digital media categories (best internet radio show and best podcast); and special categories (the Station Manager’s Choice, with nominations by station management, Hall of Fame and Bright Star awards).
The fan favourite My Station competition, in which listeners vote for their top station, is scheduled for later in the year. Details will be shared when available.
Judging panels are assembled based on their industry expertise and linguistic diversity, ensuring fair and representative evaluation of all entries. Judges volunteer their time. This year a head judge will be appointed; further details will be announced.
Commenting on the continued partnership with the Radio Awards, Telkom chief marketing officer Gugu Mthembu said: “We believe in the power of connection, not just through technology but through storytelling, culture and shared experiences. Radio remains one of the most impactful mediums in South Africa, bridging communities and giving voice to our nation’s rich diversity. Through the Telkom Radio Awards, we’re proud to celebrate the creativity, resilience and relevance of radio professionals who continue to inform, entertain and inspire. As a brand rooted in possibility, we honour those who use their platforms to shape conversations and move our country forward.”
Radio stations are encouraged to prepare their submissions early. There is no fee to participate, and stations can edit their entries up until the entry deadline. Full details and entry guidelines are available on the official website. For sponsorship inquiries or further information, contact Morgan-Fey Darnbrough at darnbroughm@arena.africa.
Stay connected for updates and announcements by following @SARadioAwards on social media and using the hashtag #SARadioAwards.
READ MORE:
Here are the winners of the 2024 Telkom Radio Awards
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.