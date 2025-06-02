Product of the Year winners announced

The 2025 Product of the Year winners have been announced, revealing the products that cash-strapped consumers recognise and endorse.
Edith Venter, GM of Product of the Year South Africa, says: “Whether it’s a reimagined heritage product or a brand-new entry to market, these products all share one thing: they connect with consumers in ways that matter. The Product of the Year seal is a mark of trust, backed by solid research and consumer endorsement.”
Product of the Year is the world’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, operating in more than 43 countries for more than 30 years. In South Africa, winners are chosen by 2,000 consumers in a nationally representative study conducted by Kantar. The award is proven to boost sales, distribution and brand awareness. Winners may use the Product of the Year logo in all marketing for one year.
Spanning categories from personal care to finance, the 32 winning products were chosen by a nationally representative survey of 2,000 South African consumers, conducted by global insights leader Kantar. Each winner earned its place based on real consumer opinions — evaluated for appeal, relevance, uniqueness, satisfaction and innovation.
This year’s entries included a wide range of innovations launched between January 1 2023 and December 31 2024, as well as “Heritage” products — long-standing favourites that continue to adapt to evolving consumer needs. All entrants were judged on innovation in one or more of the following areas: function, design, packaging or ingredients.
Full list of 2025 category winners
“The 2025 research highlighted one key insight — South African consumers value relevance and functionality, especially in times of economic uncertainty. This year’s winners reflect not only innovation but also a deep understanding of what people genuinely need,” says Ivan Moroke, CEO of Kantar South Africa.
