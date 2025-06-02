Nedbank dominates 2025 Marketing Achievement Awards

Khensani Nobanda, group executive of marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank, was named Marketing Person of the Year at the 2025 Marketing Achievement Awards. Picture: Veli Nhlapo
Nedbank was the big winner at the 2025 Marketing Achievement Awards (MAAs), receiving the Marketing Organisation of the Year Award and the Excellence in Brand Positioning Award. Nedbank’s award for Marketing Organisation of the Year recognised its commitment to disruptive thinking, remarkable agility and efficiency, with impressive metrics demonstrating how marketing drives its business success and positions it for continued future growth.
In addition, Nedbank group executive of marketing and corporate affairs Khensani Nobanda was named Marketing Person of the Year. This award recognises an outstanding South African marketer who has delivered innovative marketing, impacted business results and used their influence to drive the industry forward.
The judges highlighted Nobanda’s ability to blend data-driven insight, digital transformation and purpose-led marketing. Her innovative approach to structuring an agile marketing function, consistent delivery of tangible results for Nedbank and commitment to industry-wide transformation and talent nurturing set her apart from her peers.
For the first time, a Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to honour a person who has made a significant and lasting contribution to the industry throughout their career. The inaugural award was presented to Jeremy Sampson in recognition of his legacy and the impact he has had on the South African marketing landscape — a fitting tribute to a remarkable career.
An icon in the world of marketing and branding, Sampson has had an illustrious career spanning nearly five decades, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. His talent, visionary leadership and dedication have shaped brands and inspired generations of professionals across South Africa.
The Rising Star of the Year Award went to Jody Ashworth, senior marketing manager at Discovery, in recognition of her strategic foresight, innovative execution and leadership qualities while managing a strategic portfolio for Discovery Bank.
The MAAs honour the bold strategies, creative brilliance and measurable impact of the country’s finest marketing talent
The MAAs honour the bold strategies, creative brilliance and measurable impact of the country’s finest marketing talent. Regarded as the benchmark for marketing excellence in South Africa, they celebrate the entire marketing value chain — from insight and innovation to execution and impact, including recognising the important role marketing plays in driving business growth, powering the economy and shaping culture.
MAAs chair Ivan Moroke said: “I’m consistently reminded of the remarkable influence marketing wields in South Africa. This year’s winners and finalists truly exemplify how marketing transcends commercial objectives, driving business results, fostering economic growth and profoundly shaping our society. They stand as a testament to the fact that marketing in South Africa is not only globally competitive but also a vital force for nation-building and positive change.”
The 2025 Marketing Achievement Awards winners are:
The big take-out:“This year’s winners and finalists truly exemplify how marketing transcends commercial objectives, driving business results, fostering economic growth and profoundly shaping our society. They stand as a testament to the fact that marketing in South Africa is not only globally competitive but also a vital force for nation-building and positive change.”
Nedbank dominates 2025 Marketing Achievement Awards
Top awards recognise brand leadership, innovation and transformation
Nedbank was the big winner at the 2025 Marketing Achievement Awards (MAAs), receiving the Marketing Organisation of the Year Award and the Excellence in Brand Positioning Award. Nedbank’s award for Marketing Organisation of the Year recognised its commitment to disruptive thinking, remarkable agility and efficiency, with impressive metrics demonstrating how marketing drives its business success and positions it for continued future growth.
In addition, Nedbank group executive of marketing and corporate affairs Khensani Nobanda was named Marketing Person of the Year. This award recognises an outstanding South African marketer who has delivered innovative marketing, impacted business results and used their influence to drive the industry forward.
The judges highlighted Nobanda’s ability to blend data-driven insight, digital transformation and purpose-led marketing. Her innovative approach to structuring an agile marketing function, consistent delivery of tangible results for Nedbank and commitment to industry-wide transformation and talent nurturing set her apart from her peers.
For the first time, a Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to honour a person who has made a significant and lasting contribution to the industry throughout their career. The inaugural award was presented to Jeremy Sampson in recognition of his legacy and the impact he has had on the South African marketing landscape — a fitting tribute to a remarkable career.
An icon in the world of marketing and branding, Sampson has had an illustrious career spanning nearly five decades, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. His talent, visionary leadership and dedication have shaped brands and inspired generations of professionals across South Africa.
The Rising Star of the Year Award went to Jody Ashworth, senior marketing manager at Discovery, in recognition of her strategic foresight, innovative execution and leadership qualities while managing a strategic portfolio for Discovery Bank.
The MAAs honour the bold strategies, creative brilliance and measurable impact of the country’s finest marketing talent. Regarded as the benchmark for marketing excellence in South Africa, they celebrate the entire marketing value chain — from insight and innovation to execution and impact, including recognising the important role marketing plays in driving business growth, powering the economy and shaping culture.
MAAs chair Ivan Moroke said: “I’m consistently reminded of the remarkable influence marketing wields in South Africa. This year’s winners and finalists truly exemplify how marketing transcends commercial objectives, driving business results, fostering economic growth and profoundly shaping our society. They stand as a testament to the fact that marketing in South Africa is not only globally competitive but also a vital force for nation-building and positive change.”
The 2025 Marketing Achievement Awards winners are:
The big take-out: “This year’s winners and finalists truly exemplify how marketing transcends commercial objectives, driving business results, fostering economic growth and profoundly shaping our society. They stand as a testament to the fact that marketing in South Africa is not only globally competitive but also a vital force for nation-building and positive change.”
READ MORE
South Africa’s top marketers announced at Marketing Achievement Awards
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.