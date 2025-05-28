The rise of the digital showroom: the new front line for driving car sales

Automotive WOLF research by Rogerwilco has identified a host of opportunity keywords — high-ranking search terms not yet leveraged by visible brands — highlighting the need for carmakers to integrate search into their marketing strategies to ensure they remain high in search rankings.

The research also shows an 83% correlation between a brand’s share of online search and its market share, making search visibility a powerful predictor of sales. By tracking real-time search and sentiment trends, brands can anticipate shifts in customer demand and adapt their strategies accordingly. This brings us to social media.

Own the conversation

Though social sentiment doesn’t directly drive sales, it serves as an early signal of brand affinity and potential buying intent. Nevertheless, the 2024 decline in car sales was mirrored by a 3% year-on-year drop in automotive mentions and a 4% decline in people discussing car brands online.

However, it’s not enough to monitor what is being said online. Automotive players who actively participate in and shape the conversations about their brands will achieve greater brand affinity, potentially winning customers before they even set foot in the showroom.

The polarised response to Jaguar’s announcement of its new brand identity in November last year illustrates the necessity of active engagement, with the automotive giant failing to create dialogues that could mitigate negative feedback and turn the buzz generated into an opportunity for strengthened brand equity.

Peddling influence

One way to shape the conversation is through influencers. Market challengers Jaecoo, Chery and Omoda in particular have leveraged influencer collaborations to drive visibility and engagement, with the latter’s partnership with Khosi Twala resulting in 8,500 brand mentions between December 2023 and September 2024.

Subaru also saw great success with its #LiemaxSubaru campaign, a collaboration with Liyema Pantsi that generated nearly 18,000 mentions in May 2024.

However, Rogerwilco’s research shows that while such campaigns create tangible spikes in awareness and positive sentiment, they need to be integrated into broader, complementary strategies. By keeping the conversation going through open, active community engagement, brands can turn the short-term visibility gleaned by influencer marketing into long-term loyalty.

The omnichannel effect

The results of Rogerwilco’s research underscore the importance of digital-first strategies, but even more importantly, ones that follow customers through their engagement with the brand, just as your sales assistant might follow them around the showroom floor.

In today’s automotive landscape, optimising for search, managing digital narratives, and leveraging influencer momentum are no longer optional — they are essential. A cohesive, insight-driven digital strategy not only builds brand loyalty but steers real-world sales. The brands that integrate these touchpoints seamlessly will be the ones leading the pack, long before the customer ever steps foot in a showroom.

• About the author: Mongezi Mtati is a senior brand strategist at Rogerwilco, a multi-award-winning, B Corp-certified digital customer experience agency with offices in SA and London.

This article was sponsored by Rogerwilco.