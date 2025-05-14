Building bridges of trust in African brands

The vibrant tapestry of the African consumer market represents both an opportunity and a unique challenge for brands, requiring the building of trust and overcoming often-entrenched perception barriers.
While the continent boasts immense potential, historical narratives and external biases all too often overshadow the quality and innovation emanating from it.
The African Marketing Confederation (AMC) Awards, held late last year in Mombasa, Kenya, shone a light on the remarkable strides African brands are making, and offered valuable insights into strategies that are effectively building trust and resonating with the continent’s diverse audiences. Among these, the strategic use of influencers is emerging as a powerful tool to bridge perception gaps and forge authentic connections.
One of the significant hurdles for African brands to overcome is preconceived notions, sometimes stemming from the predominance of foreign brands and a legacy of reliance on non-African imports. This perception can lead consumers to favour international brands with their huge marketing budgets automatically, even when local alternatives may offer equal or superior quality and better value. Building trust, therefore, requires a multipronged approach that showcases authenticity, quality and a deep understanding of the local context.
For instance, the Zambian Tourism Agency’s “Destination Zambia” campaign, a top winner at the AMC Awards, provides a case study in building trust and shifting perceptions. By employing integrated and holistic strategies to promote Zambia, the agency successfully increased tourism arrivals. The campaign’s effectiveness stemmed from its ability to showcase the beauty and unique experiences Zambia offers, directly countering any potential negative perceptions about the destination. The destination itself became the brand, and the campaign’s success in attracting tourists served as a powerful endorsement, building trust in Zambia as a desirable and credible travel location.
In such an instance, the role of influencers such as travel bloggers and local personalities could amplify this message by sharing their authentic experiences. This represents a means of directly addressing potential traveller concerns and building trust through relatable narratives.
Similarly, Stanbic Bank Uganda’s “National School Championship” recognised at the awards for its effectiveness, demonstrates how brands can build trust by investing in the community and showcasing tangible benefits. By creating awareness and generating significant positive coverage about a championship that empowered students to solve real-life dilemmas, Stanbic Bank positioned itself as a supporter of education and youth development. This long-term investment in social good builds a strong foundation of trust and positive brand association. Here the role of influencers could be leveraged to focus on education and youth empowerment, playing a key role in amplifying the impact of such initiatives by sharing stories of the participating students to further solidify the bank’s trustworthy image.
Partnering with influencers who genuinely align with the brand’s values and whose audience resonates with the target market is crucial
The AMC Awards highlight a crucial trend: African brands are leveraging local insights to create campaigns that resonate authentically with their audiences — a cornerstone of building trust. Consumers are more likely to trust brands that understand their needs, values and cultural nuances. Influencers, by their very nature, are deeply embedded in their communities, possessing an intimate understanding of local trends and preferences.
When an influencer who is trusted and admired endorses an African brand, it can significantly cut through perception barriers. This is particularly effective in reaching younger demographics who are increasingly sceptical of traditional advertising and place greater value on the opinions of trusted online personalities.
It goes without saying that the selection of influencers must be strategic. Authenticity is paramount. Partnering with influencers who genuinely align with the brand’s values and whose audience resonates with the target market is crucial. A mismatch can erode trust rather than build it. Furthermore, transparency is key. Clearly disclosing sponsored content is essential for maintaining credibility with the audience.
The opportunity for African brands to leverage influencers to build trust and overcome perception barriers is immense. As the African Continental Free Trade Area facilitates greater intra-African trade and connectivity, the reach and effect of these collaborations can expand exponentially. Imagine a travel influencer from Ghana showcasing the beauty of Zambia, or a Zimbabwean education advocate highlighting the effect of the Stanbic National Schools Championship. These authentic endorsements can break down geographical barriers and build trust across the continent.
Consequently, building trust in African brands requires a concerted effort to showcase quality, authenticity and a deep understanding of local contexts. The Zambian Tourism Agency and Stanbic Bank Uganda offer examples of how this can be achieved through strategic campaigns. However, the power of influencers to amplify these messages and forge authentic connections with African audiences cannot be overstated.
By strategically partnering with trusted voices, African brands can effectively overcome perception barriers, build lasting trust and unlock the immense potential of the continent’s diverse and dynamic consumer market. The future of African brands is bright, and the authentic voices of influencers will play a vital role in illuminating the path forward.
Helen McIntee is the president of the African Marketing Confederation, which was founded in 2011. It is a collaboration between African national marketing bodies and associations that foster the exchange of expertise and information, promotes the marketing profession and spearheads the ongoing development of marketing standards across the continent.
The big take-out: African brands are leveraging local insights to create campaigns that resonate authentically with their audiences — a cornerstone of building trust.
