Ogilvy the only South African agency to be recognised at regional WARC Awards

Ogilvy South Africa was the only South African agency recognised at the 2025 WARC Awards Middle East & Africa, winning two golds, a silver and a bronze. The awards, in association with the Cannes Lions Awards, recognise marketing and strategic effectiveness.
Ogilvy South Africa Cape Town won two golds for AB InBev South Africa, one for the “Bread of the Nation” campaign in the brand purpose category and the second for Carling Cup 2023’s “Fak’Ugesi (Bring the Energy)” campaign in the partnership & sponsorship category. Gold winners automatically progress to compete at a global level for the coveted WARC Grand Prix, to be announced on May 13.
Ogilvy South Africa Johannesburg won silver for KFC’s breakfast coup campaign in the instant impact category and bronze in the strategic thinking category.
In total, four golds, three silvers and five bronzes were awarded across three markets for seven categories. From a country perspective, the United Arab Emirates won the most awards (7), followed by South Africa (4) and Saudi Arabia (1).
The big take-out:Ogilvy South Africa’s two gold awards will compete for the coveted WARC Grand Prix.
