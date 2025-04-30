Brands can’t afford to ignore LGBTQIA+ community

Globally, 371-million people identify as LGBTQIA+, representing $3.9 trillion in buying power annually.A new survey of more than 2,500 women and nonbinary people in India, South Africa, the UK, and the US revealed that the majority (78%) of LGBTQIA+ people say it’s important that the brands they buy from actively promote diversity and inclusion. Yet in the past year, one-third of respondents have felt unrepresented by adverts for products they use, highlighting a lack of visibility and inclusion of the community in brands’ communications, according to the Kantar DIVA Report, which explores the perspectives of LGBTQIA+ parents and families.
The research, conducted by Kantar in partnership with DIVA Charitable Trust and The Curve Foundation, is published amid a pushback against inclusion. As the report points out, “Words like ‘diversity’ and ‘equity’ have been quietly erased from corporate commitments. Protections once fought for are being questioned. The world, for many, feels more hostile than ever.”
This, says the report, is not just a shift in corporate priorities but rather a statement about who is valued.
Kantar argues that the data is clear that those businesses that invest in inclusion are not just on the right side of history but are building a more inclusive and sustainable world for everyone. However, companies and brands need to be consistent in how they include and represent LGBTQIA+ communities — or they will rightfully face accusations of rainbow washing.
The survey found that globally, a fifth of LGBTQIA+ women and nonbinary people feel unsafe in their personal and professional lives, with public transport particularly worrying for many. In South Africa, LGBTQIA+ individuals feel unsafe even in their neighbourhoods, with more than a quarter (27%) expressing this concern. Economic inequality is also particularly acute for this community, with almost half (47%) having difficulty affording things they need or want.
The majority of South African respondents said that social acceptance of LGBTQIA+ families is based on factors such as race, ethnicity, or socioeconomic status.
More than a fifth of respondents (21%) say they have witnessed or experienced verbal or physical abuse, up from 19% in 2024. Verbal abuse typically includes unwanted comments (44%) and having their sexual orientation or gender identity disclosed against their will (41%). Misgendering at work has been experienced by 28% of respondents, while more than half say LGBTQIA+ networks and development opportunities are still very male-dominated.
The study also explored the specific challenges and experiences of LGBTQIA+ parents. Almost a third (29%) say it’s hard to be an LGBTQIA+ parent, even though the majority (64%) think that most people in their country believe that LGBTQIA+ couples are equally capable parents as cisgender, heterosexual couples.
Encouragingly, the survey found growing familial acceptance of LGBTQIA+ people. Two-thirds of respondents think their children would be supported by their extended families if they came out as gay, lesbian, or bisexual, compared to fewer than two in five respondents saying they would have felt completely comfortable discussing gender identity with their parents or guardians growing up.
The report points out that while LGBTQIA+ representation is on the rise globally and a key factor in overall inclusion, it’s often poorly understood, with brands and businesses receiving backlash when they take a surface-level approach to inclusion without first doing the groundwork. The report adds that: “Better reflecting and engaging this community requires authentic representation, a strong sense of bravery, and a clear purpose.”
Kantar’s brand inclusion index study finds that inclusion is a powerful tool for brand growth. Nearly 80% of consumers factor diversity and inclusion into their purchase decisions.
The report argues that the opportunity cost of discrimination is staggering. “The research shows that when done authentically and holistically, diversity and inclusion are competitive advantages. The benefits far outweigh the risks, and brands that fail to embrace diversity are leaving billions on the table.”
The full “Living bold, loving proud: LGBTQIA+ parenthood in a changing world” can be found here.
