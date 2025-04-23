Why long-term agency partnerships deliver better creative results

In a world obsessed with the “new”, it’s easy to overlook the enduring value of a strong long-term agency partnership.
The word “partnership” is thrown around a lot in the agency landscape. Sometimes agencies are even referred to as “part of the team” or “an extension of our marketing department”. How wonderful.
The reason these terms are used so frequently is the undeniable truth that only in the kind of agency/client dynamic where true partnership exists can groundbreaking, brand-building, product-selling work really get done. Sure, sometimes you can create amazing work without this, but it is rare, and it is seldom sustainable or consistent.
But herein lies the rub.
The word “partnership” — or, more importantly, actually having one — implies, by its very definition, the existence of common goals, shared and equal authority, influence and responsibility. Immediately we can see the challenge. In an agency/client relationship, there is an inherent imbalance in the power dynamic. The client is, well, the client; the agency is the supplier.
True partnerships are not generally formed in this type of relationship, where one party holds the purse strings and, with that, the power to control the relationship in many ways. The customer cannot be a partner and also always be right.
What, then, is the secret to a true partnership in the advertising world?
Only when both sides trust each other’s expertise can powerful work be created
At the risk of sounding like I’m making it mostly the client’s problem to achieve true partnership, the power dynamic necessitates that it must start there.
How the agency is viewed within the client’s walls is the leading factor. If agencies are seen as suppliers who take orders and don’t push back, the idea of partnership is stuck in the starting gate. Multiple times, I’ve had clients say: “We pay you; we are the boss.” This lack of appreciation can be demotivating. We didn’t do our best work in those circumstances.
It takes effort for clients to change this mindset and avoid the client/supplier trap, but it is possible. Our agency’s relationship with Standard Bank is an example of a true partnership. Sure enough, it starts with the client. The Standard Bank marketing team believes great work comes from treating each other fairly and collaboratively. Clients know their business, and agencies know creative solutions. Only when both sides trust each other’s expertise can powerful work be created. This trust has been built on transparency, open communication and a shared vision.
All this being said, agencies aren’t off the hook. The starting point for agencies is the same. Don’t seeyourselfas just a supplier. To be a true business partner, act like one. Clients often gripe that agencies don’t understand their businesses enough. They take briefs, do the work and move on. The “Have you read the annual report?” cliché highlights this lack of understanding.
Clients aren’t wrong. Due to channel proliferation, agility demands, juniorisation of certain roles, budget cuts and faster turnarounds, agencies don’t really understand their clients’ businesses any more.
But despite these barriers, we must still obsess about client knowledge. You can’t partner in something you don’t understand. A deep understanding of the brand’s values, target audience and competitive landscape is essential. So, read the damn annual report.
Then there’s the obvious: Do great work, on time, on budget. Don’t bullshit, take responsibility. And be good humans. The basics (which aren’t always so basic).
One might argue that new agencies bring fresh ideas. This is true, but a deep understanding of the client’s business wins every time. A long-term partnership ensures strategic consistency and can lead to efficiency — assuming the incumbent keeps the work exciting. A client once said: “You don’t change your agency, you change your agency.” It’s more complicated and costly to bring on a new agency than to institute changes with your current one. Clients must demand change and agencies must respond quickly.
Agencies can keep ideas fresh by encouraging constant learning, rotating teams, bringing in innovative partners and conducting regular reviews. Consistent fresh thinkingwitha deep understanding of the client’s business. That’s the ticket.
By fostering trust, embracing collaboration and prioritising open communication, brands can unlock the full potential of their agency relationships and achieve sustained success. It’s not just about finding an agency; it’s about building a partnership that lasts.
Mike Oelschig is the group MD at VML South Africa.
