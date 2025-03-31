A revitalised MOST Awards to celebrate media industry excellence in 2025

The highly anticipated MOST Awards will return in the last quarter of 2025, to again set a benchmark of excellence in the South African media industry, where the best in media agency and media owner service in South Africa are recognised. Owned and presented by Arena Holdings, the awards celebrate the industry’s top performers based on independent research conducted by Freshly Ground Insights (FGI).
Lyndon Barends, MD of strategic partnerships and events at Arena Holdings, says the awards categories are being evaluated to ensure they remain relevant given the evolving media landscape. He has also hinted at the potential for introducing new awards and combining certain categories to better reflect industry shifts.
“We are also working on revamping the awards evening experience to make it even more memorable,” he says.
Since 2010, the MOST Awards have honoured service excellence across digital, print, TV, radio and out-of-home categories, with the following awards being made:
Media Owner of the Year
Media Agency of the Year
Rising Star Award
Legend Award
Sales Team of the Year
Media Owner Lamb Award (recognising outstanding individual contribution)
Recent winners are industry leaders who have demonstrated exceptional service, innovation and impact and include media owners such as e.tv, Mediamark, Relativ Media, heed, Media24 Lifestyle Magazines, Spark Media, Ster-Kinekor Sales, Whisper Media and Tractor Outdoor; and media agencies including Carat, Alphabet Soup and The MediaShop.
More details on previous winners can be found here.
“Media agencies and media owners can expect to be contacted by FGI as they gather industry feedback to ensure a comprehensive, data-driven evaluation of excellence in the sector. Industry professionals are encouraged to participate and respond when approached to contribute to this vital research,” says Barends.
Industry stakeholders looking for sponsorship or showcase opportunities are invited to reach out to Morgan-Fey Darnbrough atdarnbroughm@arena.africa.
