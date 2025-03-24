Digital innovation drives growth in African banking brands

African banking brands are outperforming expectations, primarily driven by digital innovations, though Chinese banking brands remain the world’s most valuable brands, according to Brand Finance’s recently releasedBanking 500 2025 Report.
Africa is a global leader in mobile banking, hosting nearly half the world’s mobile banking accounts, according to the World Economic Forum. A strong digital banking offering has become key to influencing African banks’ brand strength, surpassing traditional considerations such as trust and value for money in consumer choices.
The total brand value of the world’s 500 most valuable banking brands increased by 13% year on year to reach $1.6-trillion. For the ninth consecutive year the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has been ranked the world’s most valuable banking brand, growing by 10% to $79.1bn. China Construction Bank, Agricultural Bank of China and Bank of China complete the top four, emphasising China’s financial strength.
The world’s strongest banking brand is Indonesia’s BCA,with a brand strength index score of 97.1/100 and an elite AAA+ rating, showcasing the growing power of regional banks in Asia and Africa.
Brand Finance defines brand value as the net economic benefit a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand in the open market. Brand strength is the efficacy of a brand’s performance on intangible measures relative to its competitors.
Despite economic volatility, currency fluctuations and geopolitical challenges, African banking brands have outperformed many global counterparts, creating $15.2bn in brand value in 2025 alone, with South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria leading this growth. On average, African banking brands grew by 22%, strengthening the region’s growing influence in the financial services sector.
Kenya’s banks increased their brand value by 49% while South Africa’s banks rose 24%. Leading the charge locally was Capitec Bank, with a 100% increase in brand value, earning top scores on key consumer engagement metrics such as “brand love,” “brand consideration” and “word of mouth.”
Other standout local performers included Nedbank, which improved its brand value by 37%, and Rand Merchant Bank, which grew its by 31%. On the continent, Kenya’s Co-Operative Bank increased its brand value by 36%, Equity Bank grew its by 23% and Nigeria’s GTCO’s rose 32%.
Weaker currencies and regional economic risks mean that no African banking brands have yet broken into Brand Finance’s top 100. The highest-ranking African banks are all South African Standard Bank at 134, First National Bank at 158 and Absa Bank at 170.
Brand Finance Africa chair Jeremy Sampson says:“The remarkable rise of African banks in brand rankings highlights the sector’s resilience, innovation and ability to meet evolving consumer needs. While global banking giants continue to dominate in absolute brand value, Africa’s banking sector is proving that strong brands, built on trust and digital capabilities, can punch well above their weight on the world stage.”
While the global banking sector is benefiting from higher interest rates and financial market recovery, African banks are capitalising on their brand strength, customer loyalty and digital innovation.
“The continued rise of mobile banking and fintech disruptors in Africa presents opportunities for even greater expansion and competitiveness in the years ahead,” says Sampson.
African banking brands’ brand strength index (BSI) ranking in the Banking 500
Digital innovation drives growth in African banking brands
Global banks fared better than those on the continent due to weaker currencies and regional economic risks, but Capitec Bank’s brand value rose by 100% and Nedbank’s by 37%
Read the full report here: Brand Finance Banking 500 2025 Report
