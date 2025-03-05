Lessons from seafood firm Ocean Basket’s global expansion experience

Small fishing boats in Kalk Bay harbour. Picture: 123RF / Michael Turner
Expanding a brand beyond its home market is a complex undertaking. Success hinges not only on a well-established identity but also on the ability to adapt and remain relevant in diverse cultural landscapes.
Seafood restaurant company Ocean Basket’s international journey has been one of constant learning, adaptation and refinement. COO John Camacho says that while the brand’s core offering of high-quality seafood in a warm and welcoming environment has remained unchanged, the way it is expressed and delivered has evolved significantly in response to differing market dynamics.
“At the heart of this evolution is localisation,” he says. “More than just a business strategy, localisation is the bridge between global ambition and sustainable success. It involves balancing brand consistency with cultural customisation — a nuanced exercise that goes beyond language translations and menu tweaks. From interior design to marketing strategies, every aspect of a restaurant’s operation must align with the expectations of the local audience. The key lesson? One size does not fit all.”
Lessons in localisation
Dubai is a city designed to dazzle, a place where gold-dusted cappuccinos, indoor ski slopes and architectural marvels define consumer expectations. Ocean Basket’s initial entry into this market was built around its signature homely, inviting dining experience, where families could gather, relax and enjoy high-quality seafood. It quickly became clear, however, that in a city where dining is as much about spectacle as sustenance, a more premium approach was necessary.
A shift in restaurant aesthetics, including elevated interior design and a more refined ambiance ambience, was essential. The menu, too, required enhancements to align with the premium nature of the market. This experience revealed an important reality: localisation sometimes requires a reimagining of brand expression, without compromising brand essence.
When Ocean Basket entered Zimbabwe, the assumption was that its well-loved South African menu would translate seamlessly to the new environment. However, seafood is not a staple in this landlocked country, and the absence of Kariba bream and other local freshwater fish on the menu left a gap that customers noticed immediately.
“The lesson for us was that brand consistency must never come at the expense of cultural and culinary relevance. Today every Ocean Basket menu is developed with a deep understanding of local palates, ensuring that familiar flavours sit alongside signature dishes,” says Camacho.
Kazakhstan provided an entirely different challenge; one of untapped opportunity. With no strong local seafood traditions, the market was open to a new dining experience. Here, Ocean Basket’s Mediterranean-inspired seafood platters and communal dining style were embraced with enthusiasm, making it one of the brand’s most successful international expansions.
“In this case, localisation meant introducing something entirely new rather than adapting to pre-existing culinary norms,” says Camacho.
Unlike Kazakhstan, Mauritius was a natural cultural fit. The island’s rich seafood heritage and relaxed, family-orientated dining habits aligned perfectly with Ocean Basket’s ethos. Minimal adaptation was required, proving that sometimes the best localisation strategy is to reinforce what already resonates with the market.
The UK posed an unexpected challenge, despite being an island nation. “While fish and chips are a British staple, the Mediterranean-style seafood experience that defines Ocean Basket was unfamiliar to local audience,” says Camacho. “Educating consumers about a different way to enjoy seafood required a carefully curated marketing approach, consistent consumer engagement and patience. This case reinforced the importance of strategic market entry and a long-term view of customer adoption.”
Ocean Basket’s experiences across these diverse markets have shaped a framework for successful localisation, including menu adaptation that respects and incorporates local traditions while maintaining brand identity; cultural sensitivity, which includes designing restaurant spaces that align with aesthetic expectations while preserving the brand’s warm and welcoming atmosphere; tailored marketing, to communicate in a way that resonates with local audiences through appropriate messaging, visuals and promotional strategies; customer engagement to ensure the brand actively listens to and learns from people’s preferences to refine offerings; and the development of enhanced training programmes to equip teams with the skills to cater for diverse cultural expectations.
“The restaurant industry is in constant flux,” says Camacho. “Consumer preferences evolve, competition intensifies and economic conditions shift. The ability to remain agile while staying true to core values is the key to sustained global success.” He says this philosophy is not exclusive to the restaurant industry but serves as a blueprint for any business seeking to achieve global success without losing sight of what makes it special.
The big take-out: Key to a successful global expansion is the ability to remain agile while staying true to the brand’s core values.
