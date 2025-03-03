Who are South Africa’s leaders in automotive brand marketing and PR ?

2202339644 BREMERHAVEN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 27: Cars destined for export stand at Bremerhaven Port before being loaded onto ships on February 27, 2025 in Bremerhaven, Germany. U.S. President Donal Trump announced recently that he plans to impose 25% tariffs on a variety on imports from Europe, including cars, soon. Germany, whose economy is heavily reliant on exports and whose biggest trading partner is the U.S., would likely be acutely hit by the tariffs. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) Image: Sean Gallup
Automotive brands spent R593m on marketing between July and December 2024, with Toyota and Audi leading in advertising volume, Volkswagen securing the greatest amount of media coverage and BMW dominating social media conversations and receiving the most positive sentiment.
Ornico’s latest Automotive Sector Media Overview Report reveals which brands are having the greatest impact in terms of advertising, media coverage and consumer engagement in South Africa and analyses the shifting competitive landscape. Automotive brands are competing for market share, consumer trust and media dominance, and, to stay ahead, they are investing heavily in multichannel and PR efforts.
Toyota and Audi adopted very different methods. Toyota has taken a multichannel approach, rolling out 126 new adverts across TV, print and social media. The company’s “It’s not a bakkie, it’s a Hilux” campaign generating notable attention. Audi, just behind with 124 adverts, went all out on radio, leveraging its Eyewitness News traffic sponsorship to dominate the airwaves.
Volkswagen secured the highest amount of media coverage. Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi followed closely, and BMW led in positive sentiment. Brands like Nissan, Hyundai and emerging players struggled to generate engagement.
BMW dominated social media, with 55% of total mentions, reflecting strong consumer interest. Audi followed, with 21%, while Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz hovered at 10% and 6% respectively. Newer entrants such as Haval and Jetour struggled to generate traction, which highlights the challenge of breaking into an increasingly competitive space.
TV remains the go-to platform in terms of both spend and volume
Chinese automotive brands have made substantial inroads into the local market in recent years, accounting for 9% of light vehicle sales by July 2024, up from 2% in 2019. The report says Brands such as GWM, Haval and Chery have gained by offering vehicles that combine competitive pricing with modern features.
The convergence of affordability and reliability in Chinese and Indian brands is reshaping South Africa’s automotive landscape, intensifying competition and challenging traditional manufacturers to innovate and offer more value to retain market share.
While TV remains the go-to platform in terms of both spend and volume, automotive brands are increasingly shifting advertising spend to social media and radio, signalling a change in how they engage audiences. Online channels made up 87% of automotive brand coverage; newspapers contributed 7%, TV 3%, magazines 2% and radio 1%.
The report recommends that as social media continues to grow in importance, brands need to refine their digital and PR strategies to stay ahead in an increasingly crowded space.
Read the full report here: https://ornico.co/automotive-media-overview-report-2025/
The big take-out: Automotive brands need to refine their digital and PR strategies to stay ahead in an increasingly crowded space.
