Cannes Lions passes up for grabs for creative industry women

South Africa’s creative industry has traditionally struggled to retain women. There are a number of reasons for this, including that the industry has a reputation for not treating women well and for overworking its staff and the view that there is sexism and even abuse in the sector.
In response, an initiative called Open Chair was introduced to uplift and inspire women in the industry and to help make it safer for everybody. After the Covid pandemic the nonprofit community went dormant, but the initiative was relaunched in 2024 by a number of industry stalwarts. These include freelance creative Suhana Gordhan; VML chief creative officer Fran Luckin; Darling Films owner Melina McDonald; founding partner and chief creative officer of Think Creative, Nkgabiseng Motau; and co-founder and chief creative officer of Boundless, Roanna Williams.
“One of the challenges the industry faces is empty chairs,” says Gordhan. “Not only are there too few women occupying these chairs, but too many are leaving. The Open Chair community was established to provide women in the industry with access to industry leaders who they can meet face-to-face and by whom they can be guided and supported as they navigate the tough parts of the industry.”
Applicants need to submit a two-minute video outlining why they should be selected and must send a short, written motivation from their chief creative officer, CEO, lecturer or mentor
In 2024, Open Chair launched a code of conduct to advocate for better behaviour across the industry.
Open Chair is offering 12 South African women in the creative industry passes to this year’s Cannes Lions, which is taking place in Cannes, France, from June 16 to June 20. The passes include five for “Young Lions” (aged 30 and under) and three for full-time students (aged 23 and under). Applicants need to submit a two-minute video outlining why they should be selected, and must send a short, written motivation from their chief creative officer, CEO, lecturer or mentor.
The tickets are worth more than R700,000. Open Chair is aiming to get support from the creative industry to cover the cost of flights, accommodation and per diems for the successful applications.
Applications need to be emailed to thewomen@openchair.tv by February 28 2025.
Cannes Lions passes up for grabs for creative industry women
Twelve applicants will be selected, among them five who are aged 30 or below and three full-time students who are 23 or younger
