Unlocking growth

With rapid advancements in technology, African marketers now have an unprecedented opportunity to leverage data analytics, AI and customer data platforms (CDPs). These tools provide deeper insights into consumer behaviour with personalised campaigns, ultimately contributing to increased return on investment (ROI).
Data analytics is the cornerstone of modern marketing strategies. For African marketers, it holds particular value due to the extremely varied socioeconomic groupings of the continent's consumer base. Cultures, languages and buying habits differ across regions. Consequently, understanding consumer preferences has never been more essential. Data analytics allows marketers to tap into large sets of information, converting raw data into emerging trends and customer behaviours that can inform decisions and drive targeted campaigns.
In countries with high mobile penetration such as Kenya, mobile analytics offer valuable insights into consumer behaviour at a granular level. Marketers can track campaign success in real time and quickly adjust to optimise engagement, which is crucial in Africa’s markets. For instance, Kenya’s Safaricom uses big data analytics to optimise its mobile services, offering personalised content and improving service delivery through data analysis of its platform, enhancing customer engagement.
AI has emerged as a game-changer in personalising marketing efforts. With AI-powered tools, marketers can develop individualised campaigns that speak directly to consumers’ needs, preferences and behaviours. In Africa, where consumer needs can be vastly different between rural and urban areas, AI can enable marketers to deliver tailored content, product recommendations and offers based on data analysis.
AI enables brands to engage with customers in real time, offering the right product at the right time and in the right language. For example, Nigeria’s e-commerce giant Jumia uses AI-driven recommendation systems to personalise the shopping experience, increasing engagement and boosting sales. AI also enhances customer service through chatbots that assist with product inquiries, improving the overall experience. Jumia leverages AI and data analytics to recommend products based on customers’ past purchases, browsing behaviour and demographics, helping maintain a competitive edge in the African e-commerce space. Additionally, AI automates various aspects of marketing campaigns, such as lead scoring and e-mail marketing, reducing manual labour and allowing marketers to focus on strategy and creativity while improving efficiency and outcomes.
CDPs are becoming increasingly important in the African marketing ecosystem. A CDP integrates data from various sources, including online, offline, social media and transactional data, into one unified platform. This consolidated data provides marketers with a 360° view of the customer, enabling them to craft more effective, data-driven campaigns.
Marketers can track consumer journeys across multiple touchpoints and gather insights on purchasing patterns, preferences and behaviours. This comprehensive view of the customer allows far more accurate targeting and segmentation, ultimately resulting in higher engagement and better ROI.
However, as marketers embrace these tools, they must also be mindful of the need for ethical data usage. On a continent where data privacy laws are still developing, marketers must prioritise consumer consent and transparency in their data collection practices.
There is also a concern in African markets that the rise of AI and automation could lead to the displacement of human jobs, with fears that these technologies might replace traditional industry jobs. It is crucial for the sector to avoid this outcome and instead focus on how AI can be a tool for job creation. Rather than replacing jobs, AI and automation can enhance the work of marketers by taking over repetitive tasks, allowing humans to focus on more creative, strategic and high-value activities. In fact, as new technologies evolve, new roles and opportunities will emerge, particularly in areas such as data analysis, AI management and digital strategy. By embracing these advancements, the African marketing industry can not only maintain its human workforce but also empower them with new skills and create a more dynamic and innovative job market.
As marketers, we need to invest in training and infrastructure to leverage these tools effectively. We need to embrace data-driven decision-making to stay ahead of the curve, especially in an era where the ability to adapt quickly is key to survival.
For African marketers, the path to success lies in harnessing the power of data analytics, AI and CDPs. These technologies provide the insights and tools necessary to create targeted campaigns that resonate with diverse audiences across the continent. By embracing innovation, African marketers have the opportunity to redefine the marketing industry and drive sustainable growth in the region.
Helen McIntee is the president and co-founder of the African Marketing Confederation (AMC).
The big take-out: African marketers that successfully harness the power of data analytics, AI and customer data platforms will have the insights and tools necessary to create targeted campaigns that resonate with diverse audiences across the continent.
Unlocking growth
African marketers are harnessing data, AI and customer data platforms
