Is PR one of the most in-demand careers of 2025?

The media and marketing industry has changed exponentially over the past few years. And looking ahead, it seems that PR and communications professionals are set to become even more integrated with marketing, content and data analytics as companies seek experts who can combine several skills for maximum impact. The PR market is projected to reach $34.9bnby 2034, with a compound growth rate of more than 10% from 2024 to 2034 reflecting robust growth.
PR is evolving into a future-proof career as it adapts to new technologies, trends and societal needs. Here are four reasons why it could be considered one of the hottest jobs of 2025 and beyond:
1. Diverse career opportunities
The PR and marketing blend has led to significant benefits for organisations, including increased engagement and conversions. A PwC survey found that integrated campaigns generate 68%more engagement and 58% more conversions than nonintegrated efforts.
For those looking to combine creativity with cutting-edge technology, the PR industry incorporates analytics and data-driven insights. This evolution has made the profession dynamic and exciting, and organisations are now realising the strategic value of PR in shaping public opinion, driving advocacy and influencing policy.
2. Disinformation powers a lack of trust
The spread of disinformation has significantly eroded public trust in media and brands alike. Gallup has found that only31%of consumers have a fair amount of confidence that the mass media reports news accurately.
Brands face heightened scrutiny in the digital age, and PR experts are essential for mitigating risks and safeguarding positive reputations
As platforms like Meta face mounting criticism over their handling of disinformation, PR practitioners are increasingly stepping into the role of truth tellers. Reputation management now involves sifting through fake news, misinformation and digital conspiracies to set the record straight. A huge 64%of consumers say they would boycott a brand based on its stance on social or political issues.As a result, brands need to work harder to be seen as credible.
3. Reputation and rapid digital transformation
Rapid digital transformation, coupled with audience distrust, AI concerns and political polarisation, all heighten the risk of brand and reputation crises.
Research reveals that86%of Americans believe transparency from businesses is more important than ever before, and nearly nine out of 10 consumers are more likely to give transparent brands a second chance after a bad experience. Sadly, only34%of global consumers trust brands they buy or use.
These issues further cement brand integrity as a core focus this year. Brands face heightened scrutiny in the digital age, and PR experts are essential for mitigating risks and safeguarding positive reputations in a highly connected world.
4. Getting PR-smart with AI
For aspiring PR professionals, the integration of AI into the industry offers an exciting opportunity to harness cutting-edge tools and enhance creativity, efficiency and strategic impact. AI's ability to analyse vast amounts of data, predict trends and provide insights enables PR practitioners to develop more targeted and impactful campaigns.
By embracing technology, prioritising authenticity and staying vigilant against disinformation, PR professionals can continue to be the architects of effective narratives
Adam Hunter
According to website PRWeek,82%of PR professionals believe AI will play a key role in the industry’s future, with 44% already using AI-driven tools in daily tasks. In 2025,data-driven PRwill receive a further boost from data visualisation tools and AI support, such as Microsoft Copilot integrations with Excel, allowing for better measurement and reporting, which will also result in more impactful and measurable campaigns.
AI tools help PR practitioners streamline tasks, but beware: it is your co-pilot, not your captain. Low-quality AI content simply adds to the media clutter. Communications professionals will need to weigh bias carefully, fact-check content and ensure inclusivity, rather than using AI material without refining.
The growing need for brand reputation management, the evolving media landscape and the integration of PR with emerging technologies and industries make the PR field a critical and desirable career path.
By embracing technology, prioritising authenticity and staying vigilant against disinformation, PR professionals can continue to be the architects of effective narratives. And while the tools and tactics may change, the core mission remains the same: connecting people to ideas, with purpose and transparency at the heart of it all.
Adam Hunter is MD at Hook, Line & Sinker (HLS), an award-winning public relations agency.
The growing need for brand reputation management, the evolving media landscape and the integration of PR with emerging technologies and industries make PR field a critical and desirable career path.
