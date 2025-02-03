News & Insights

Marketing Achievement Awards announce 2025 qualifiers

Qualifiers have demonstrated exceptional strategic thinking and impactful execution, achieving an average score of 70% or more from a panel of judges

03 February 2025 - 11:00
by Lynette Dicey
Picture: Unsplash/Campaign Creators
The Marketing Achievement Awards (MAAs) have announced the qualifiers for its 2025 competition. Qualifiers have demonstrated exceptional strategic thinking and impactful execution, achieving an average score of 70% or more from a panel of judges. This accomplishment positions them among the top percentile of entries in their respective categories.

A local benchmark for marketing excellence, the MAAs recognise the pivotal role of marketing in driving business growth and shaping the South African cultural landscape. Anchored in business strategy, the awards celebrate initiatives that demonstrate the positive impact of marketing and brand building as critical commercial tools. They are the only awards programme to recognise and celebrate the entire marketing value chain, making them the ultimate recognition for South African marketing.

The 2025 MAA qualifiers are:

“This year’s entries have impressed our judges, attesting to the thorough and robust adjudication process,” says MAAs chair Ivan Moroke. “Each written submission underwent careful evaluation against specified criteria, with judges engaging in spirited discussions to determine the merits of top-scoring entries. Achieving qualifier status is a significant accomplishment, and we congratulate all those who have reached this milestone.”

The winners, including the MAA Leadership Awards, will be revealed at an awards celebration later this year.

The MAAs are endorsed by The Marketing Association of South Africa with patron partners including African Bank, Fresh Advertising and Marketing, GIBS, Google, HKLM, Kantar, Nando’s, Old Mutual, Reveel and Telkom.

