Loeries 2024 official rankings released

Joe Public United was the top-ranked agency in South Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and in Africa and the Middle East in 2024, according to the Loeries official rankings. Joe Public’s Pepe Marais and Xolisa Dyeshana were ranked the top chief creative officers, in first and second place respectively.
The rankings are based on the cumulative scores of awarded entries from the 2024 Loerie Awards. The awards organisers say the rankings are a useful and independent measure of who’s doing what and who’s doing it best in the industry.
The Odd Number also had a particularly good year, coming second in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa and third overall in the Africa and the Middle East. Among independent agencies, The Odd Number was ranked in first place, followed by Dash Digital Studio and Halo. The Odd Number was also ranked the top agency in the medium-size category (agencies with 25 to 84 employees) while Dash Digital Studio was ranked the top agency in the small agency category (up to 24 employees).
Ogilvy South Africa was ranked third in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, fourth in Africa and the Middle East and the top digital agency in the region.
Nedbank has been ranked the top Sub-Saharan Africa brand in 2024, usurping the position held by Chicken Licken in 2022 and 2023. Chicken Licken fell to ninthposition in 2024. KFC is ranked second, followed by City Lodge Hotels in third place.
Open Window was ranked the top educational institution in 2024, followed by the Cape Town Creative Academy and The Animation School in third place.
The Loeries is the only award programme across Africa and the Middle East which informs WARC Creative 100, a showcase for the best creative work in the world. Successor to the prestigious Gunn Report, WARC collates the most important advertising awards from around the world to produce a global list that ranks the most creative companies and campaigns.
The full Loeries official rankings for 2024 can be downloaded here.
The big take-out:The Loeries official rankingsare a useful and independent measure of who’s doing what and who’s doing it best in the industry.
