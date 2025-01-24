VML’s top trends for 2025

VML’s annual “The Future 100” report reveals that globally positivity has declined in the last year. The most pressing issues facing society are the cost of living, violence and crime, war and unrest, poverty, climate, mental health, unemployment, economic turbulence, fake news and disinformation, and physical health.
In South Africa, unemployment is the biggest concern. Parusha Partab, chief strategy officer at VML South Africa, says South Africans face many of the same challenges as the global community, yet we’re also deeply affected by unique local issues, chief among them unemployment and poverty.
“Unemployment and poverty are even bigger concerns for South Africans than for many around the world, and these issues are something we face every day in a very real way. Brands that can alleviate these burdens — by offering accessible solutions or simplifying daily life — can foster stronger loyalty and improve brand equity. Initiatives like Standard Bank’s ‘Fraud Is No Fairytale’ campaign demonstrate how brands can creatively address local needs, building trust while making a tangible impact.”
“The Future 100 2025” identifies the 100 trends set to shape consumer spending over the next year.
Globally, consumers are prioritising essential spending such as food and groceries, utilities and running a car rather than big-ticket items, alcohol, luxuries and home décor. In a bid to prioritise wellbeing, consumers are seeking self-knowledge, discovery and new lifestyle choices. They are prioritising spending on health and wellbeing. South Africans are also following this trend, with most respondents reporting that they are spending more on health and wellbeing.
Nearly 70% of respondents globally and two-thirds of local respondents said they are looking to buy or own less stuff. The majority of South African respondents said they wish life could be simpler sometimes.
The report says brands need to get comfortable with contradictions: while consumers want brands to be honest and down to earth, they also say they need to make more effort to be entertaining.
“This will be a year of both immense challenge and opportunity for brands in South Africa,” says Partab. “We are entering a time that promises to be unpredictable, volatile and full of shifts. In this noise and uncertainty, the brands that will stand out are those that deliver clear, strong narratives — stories that offer relief and reprieve to consumers. Businesses that embrace human connection, creativity and innovation will have the chance to thrive. Those that stay true to their purpose and build real trust with their audiences will be the ones leading the charge, guiding us through the chaos.”
The “Future 100” trends report can be downloaded here.
The big take-out: This will be a year of both immense challenge and opportunity for brands in South Africa.
