Tech brands are the world’s most valuable

Four out of the five most valuable brands globally are in the technology sector, according to brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance. Apple is once again ranked the world’s most valuable. Its brand value has risen 11% from 2024, to $574.5bn.
Brand Finance says this ranking demonstrates Apple’s command of the equilibrium between global reach and investing in a master brand. Apple also scored highly in reputation. Brand Finance says that as the company looks to navigate regulatory challenges and expand into emerging markets and industries, its unique value proposition will remain central to its enduring appeal.
Microsoft comes in second; its value rose 35% to $461.1bn. It is followed by Google ($13bn, brand value up 24%), Amazon ($356.4bn, brand value up 15%) and Walmart ($137.2bn, brand value up 42%).
This year, Brand Finance also analysed the brands that have experienced the biggest growth since 2020. TikTok heads this ranking, with an impressive growth of 79% in the past four years. US gambling brands DraftKings and FanDuel are in second and third place respectively, and semiconductor brands Nvidia and AMD are in fourth and fifth place. This is the first year that Nvidia made the top 10 most valuable brand list. It came ninth globally.
Brand Finance’s brand strength index ranks WeChat as the world’s strongest brand for the second consecutive year. Its brand strength index score was 95.2, out of 100, and its brand strength rating was AAA+. Nike is the second-strongest brand globally, followed by Google.
Strong brands have value beyond attracting and retaining customers; they drive talent acquisition, bolster investor confidence and build resilience in uncertain times
David Haigh
US brands account for 193 of the 500 most valuable ones. Brands in China and Germany followed in second and third place, with 69 and 27 brands respectively.
Across sectors, banking leads; 78 brands contribute 13%. This is followed by retail, with 45 brands, at 11%, and by media in third, with 24 brands, at 10%.
According to the report, the world’s 500 most global brands grew 10% in value to $9.5-trillion, far exceeding global economic growth of 3%.
David Haigh, chair and CEO of Brand Finance, says the company’s research continues to find that strong brands have value beyond attracting and retaining customers; they drive talent acquisition, bolster investor confidence and build resilience in uncertain times.
Haigh says there is an assumption that chief financial officers (CFOs) are opposed to investing in brands. “We believe this is a misconception. Ambitious CFOs understand that a strong brand supports business success, but are reluctant to allocate resources towards long-term brand building without data supporting this approach. It often results in a prioritisation of short-term performance marketing.
“The findings from this year’s report underscore the importance of data in aligning the priorities of corporate leaders. Brand valuation empowers CFOs to invest in brands with confidence, resulting in business decisions focused on growth and enduring brand value and strength,” he says.
The big take-out: A well-managed brand delivers measurable value, enabling organisations to differentiate themselves in competitive markets, attract loyal customers and command price premiums.
