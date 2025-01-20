Join Savanna’s #TryJanuary movement and you could win

“We’ve all been there,” says Kolosa Kokolo, brand manager of Savanna Premium Cider at Heineken Beverages. “January hits, and suddenly you’re staring at a list of resolutions that feel more like a chore than a choice. That’s why we’re saying, don’t overcommit — just try, because life is about balance.”

Savanna’s #TryJanuary is all about removing the guilt and adding a splash of fun to the New Year. Instead of pressuring yourself to achieve perfection, embrace experimenting with life. Above all, the campaign urges everyone to be kind to themselves, celebrating every small effort as a meaningful step towards a better, more balanced, healthier life.

As demonstrated in one of the ads for the campaign, dumbbells are great, but so is the occasional dombolo. With Savanna #TryJanuary there is space for both sides of the equation.

Join the #TryJanuary movement and stand a chance to win cash vouchers

What if there was a walking app that rewards your steps with ice cold bevs and cash vouchers? Well, there is. The Savanna SAVA app is a fun way to walk yourself to your share of R350,000*. And who doesn’t need that in “Januworry”?

Here's how it works:

Sign up and join the #TryJanuary community: Head to SavannaTryJan.co.za to sign up and complete the weekly walking challenges.





Win rewards: Get rewarded for your efforts in the weekly challenges with the chance to win your share of R350,000 in cash vouchers and exclusive Savanna merch, because trying deserves a little something extra.





Take on the TryAthlon: Participate in Savanna’s playful take on a triathlon — with events and activities that celebrate trying, not competing. It’s fitness for the fun-loving.





Pop-up events: Keep an eye out for pop-up events across the country where you can share your #TryJanuary wins (and fails) with fellow Savanna fans.

Because in the end, it’s not about what you achieve — it’s about the joy of giving it a go. So, grab a Savanna, raise your glass and toast to trying.

This article was sponsored by Savanna.

