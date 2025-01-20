Join Savanna’s #TryJanuary movement and you could win
Want to stick to your New Year’s resolutions but can’t make any promises? Give it a go with the brand’s playful spin on ‘Dry January’ and score big
For many of us, heading back to work after the festive season marks the first real test of those New Year’s resolutions, with promises to hit the gym every day and guilt-laden declarations to lay off alcohol for the month and have a “Dry January”.
Haibo, January nogal. Everyone knows that January is the longest, hardest month of all, so the notion of a “dry” January might seem extreme to some. But no one can deny that the sober-curious movement is gaining traction and what people want is to explore this curiosity without the pressure to commit.
That’s why Savanna Cider is shaking things up with #TryJanuary — a fresh, playful take on “Dry January”. Because let’s be real: resolutions are absolute, human nature is not.
Savanna’s #TryJanuary campaign celebrates the art of trying, ditching the pressure of perfection and embracing the spirit of curiosity, adventure and the occasional wobble. This campaign is all about encouraging people to try to make an effort (no matter how big or small) to explore new habits, skills or goals, while enjoying the crisp, dry, quenching taste of Savanna 0.0 Alc Free — or original Savanna Dry.
Both variants will be on promotion over the “two longest months of the year” — January and February — because “ja neh, it’s all about the balance”. Look out for the Savanna #TryJanuary bundle deals on Savanna 0.0 Alc Free and Savanna Dry at top retailers and bottle stores nationwide.
“We’ve all been there,” says Kolosa Kokolo, brand manager of Savanna Premium Cider at Heineken Beverages. “January hits, and suddenly you’re staring at a list of resolutions that feel more like a chore than a choice. That’s why we’re saying, don’t overcommit — just try, because life is about balance.”
Savanna’s #TryJanuary is all about removing the guilt and adding a splash of fun to the New Year. Instead of pressuring yourself to achieve perfection, embrace experimenting with life. Above all, the campaign urges everyone to be kind to themselves, celebrating every small effort as a meaningful step towards a better, more balanced, healthier life.
As demonstrated in one of the ads for the campaign, dumbbells are great, but so is the occasional dombolo. With Savanna #TryJanuary there is space for both sides of the equation.
Join the #TryJanuary movement and stand a chance to win cash vouchers
What if there was a walking app that rewards your steps with ice cold bevs and cash vouchers? Well, there is. The Savanna SAVA app is a fun way to walk yourself to your share of R350,000*. And who doesn’t need that in “Januworry”?
Here's how it works:
- Sign up and join the #TryJanuary community: Head to SavannaTryJan.co.za to sign up and complete the weekly walking challenges.
- Win rewards: Get rewarded for your efforts in the weekly challenges with the chance to win your share of R350,000 in cash vouchers and exclusive Savanna merch, because trying deserves a little something extra.
- Take on the TryAthlon: Participate in Savanna’s playful take on a triathlon — with events and activities that celebrate trying, not competing. It’s fitness for the fun-loving.
- Pop-up events: Keep an eye out for pop-up events across the country where you can share your #TryJanuary wins (and fails) with fellow Savanna fans.
Because in the end, it’s not about what you achieve — it’s about the joy of giving it a go. So, grab a Savanna, raise your glass and toast to trying.
This article was sponsored by Savanna.
*Ts & Cs apply. Savanna promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.