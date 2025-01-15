Political marketing: electoral strategy in the US and South Africa
There are lessons to be learnt from the way the parties communicated their policies before the 2024 elections
15 January 2025 - 12:52
The role of marketing in voter outreach cannot be overstated. In 2024 US elections, each political party adopted distinct strategies tailored to their voter bases.
A deeper look into these strategies reveals the focus areas of the parties: Republicans were homing in on social media and Democrats were investing heavily in traditional media. But there are also hints of broader lessons that can be drawn for elections in Africa, particularly in South Africa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.