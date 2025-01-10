Nedbank campaign breaks the silence around financial abuse against women

The UN’s annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children is a global campaign that acts as a rallying cry to end gender-based violence (GBV) in all of its forms.

One aspect of GBV that is often not spoken about is financial abuse, which occurs in 99% of abusive relationships. As a brand that supports the financial empowerment of women, Nedbank chose to raise awareness of this critical issue to mark the 2024 edition of #16DaysOfActivism.

To do so, Nedbank turned to its long-standing advertising agency, Joe Public, and partnered with the NGO People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa), to launch its “Money Warnings” campaign.

The campaign included Nedbank placing “warning strips” on its advertising collateral and partnering with influencers to do the same. For instance, the wording “warning: money can be used to abuse women” appeared along the bottom of the bank’s billboards.