AdFocus
Setting the benchmark for transformation
Joe Public has reintroduced the concept of ‘takeaway advertising’, bringing what it calls ‘haute cuisine advertising’ to its clients
Joe Public won both the Large Agency of the Year category and the Transformation Award at the 2024 FM AdFocus Awards.
In the large agency category, Joe Public was the only agency to score highly across the board this year. The agency has worked hard to find a solution for diminished product and profit as a result of inefficient ways of working. It has reintroduced the concept of “takeaway advertising”, bringing what it calls “haute cuisine advertising” to its clients, by taking away aspects of the current laborious process. Essentially a menu-based system, takeaway advertising pays the agency for its thinking rather than its time, with one revert per concept delivered...
