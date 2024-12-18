How the TikTok effect is reshaping SA’s shopping behaviour

This audience doesn’t just shop — they advocate, share, and inspire others, creating a ripple effect that transforms marketing campaigns into community-driven successes.

From campaigns to connections

Promotional spikes around events such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday have traditionally dominated the golden quarter. However, TikTok’s data challenges this narrative: 61% of purchases happen outside these dates, reflecting a shift towards sustained engagement rather than momentary action.

Brands that activated campaigns for the full quarter achieved 3.1x higher returns on ad spend and significantly reduced CPAs (cost per acquisition) compared to short-term efforts. The brands seeing real success are those that prioritise meaningful, ongoing engagement over isolated promotions. TikTok has proven to be a space where attention, creativity and connection converge, delivering outcomes that resonate far beyond the moment.

Winning strategies for marketers

TikTok’s Shopping Season report points to three critical strategies for marketers who want to remain competitive and relevant:

1. Purposeful creativity

Audiences connect with content that feels relatable and authentic. Brands can stand out by weaving meaningful, value-driven storytelling into their campaigns. For example, a luxury beauty brand could collaborate with creators to show how their products fit into everyday life, while a home goods retailer could share “micro transformations” — simple, affordable makeover ideas.

2. Leverage community dynamics

TikTok’s environment fosters organic discovery and social sharing. Brands should lean into user-generated content to drive viral engagement. For instance, a fashion label could launch a campaign encouraging users to style outfits in creative ways, and feature the best submissions in their ads to inspire and engage audiences.

3. Sustained presence with iteration

Consistency is king, but innovation keeps audiences engaged. TikTok allows brands to iterate content in real time, responding to trends or audience feedback. For example, a tech company might debut a product with a series of tutorials but pivot mid-campaign to address questions raised by users, showing adaptability and attentiveness.