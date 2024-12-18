How the TikTok effect is reshaping SA’s shopping behaviour
TikTok’s 2024 Shopping Season report offers key insights on consumer engagement
As the year draws to a close, South African marketers are taking stock of the lessons learnt from October to December (known as the golden quarter) to drive more impactful consumer engagement strategies.
With data from TikTok’s 2024 Shopping Season report offering key insights, brands have been rethinking how to optimise their performance in this high-stakes period while setting the stage for sustained success.
SA’s evolving consumer landscape
TikTok’s research reveals a South African audience that is dynamic and diverse, reshaping traditional shopping behaviour. TikTok users boast a 1.3x higher average spend compared to non-TikTok users and show a heightened shopping intent across categories:
- 2.1x higher intent for fashion and home goods.
- 1.5x higher intent for beauty and personal care.
- 1.4x higher intent for groceries.
Furthermore, 71% of TikTok users discover products on the platform, and 62% make immediate purchases after exposure to ads. Even more compelling, 66% of users influence their friends and family to make purchases, amplifying the impact of brand campaigns.
This audience doesn’t just shop — they advocate, share, and inspire others, creating a ripple effect that transforms marketing campaigns into community-driven successes.
From campaigns to connections
Promotional spikes around events such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday have traditionally dominated the golden quarter. However, TikTok’s data challenges this narrative: 61% of purchases happen outside these dates, reflecting a shift towards sustained engagement rather than momentary action.
Brands that activated campaigns for the full quarter achieved 3.1x higher returns on ad spend and significantly reduced CPAs (cost per acquisition) compared to short-term efforts. The brands seeing real success are those that prioritise meaningful, ongoing engagement over isolated promotions. TikTok has proven to be a space where attention, creativity and connection converge, delivering outcomes that resonate far beyond the moment.
Winning strategies for marketers
TikTok’s Shopping Season report points to three critical strategies for marketers who want to remain competitive and relevant:
1. Purposeful creativity
Audiences connect with content that feels relatable and authentic. Brands can stand out by weaving meaningful, value-driven storytelling into their campaigns. For example, a luxury beauty brand could collaborate with creators to show how their products fit into everyday life, while a home goods retailer could share “micro transformations” — simple, affordable makeover ideas.
2. Leverage community dynamics
TikTok’s environment fosters organic discovery and social sharing. Brands should lean into user-generated content to drive viral engagement. For instance, a fashion label could launch a campaign encouraging users to style outfits in creative ways, and feature the best submissions in their ads to inspire and engage audiences.
3. Sustained presence with iteration
Consistency is king, but innovation keeps audiences engaged. TikTok allows brands to iterate content in real time, responding to trends or audience feedback. For example, a tech company might debut a product with a series of tutorials but pivot mid-campaign to address questions raised by users, showing adaptability and attentiveness.
Content principles for long-term impact
TikTok’s report underscores three pillars of content success:
1. Relevance
Connect with audiences on a personal level by reflecting their daily experiences. For example, a coffee brand might share lighthearted “morning mishaps” that its products can solve, building relatability and desire.
2. Variety
Maintain audience interest with diverse formats and styles, from AR-powered try-ons to creator-led challenges that bring products to life.
3. Frequency
Engage audiences regularly to remain top-of-mind, ensuring content cadence aligns with evolving consumer expectations.
Building momentum beyond the golden quarter
While the golden quarter represents a peak, the savviest marketers know its momentum can extend well into January and beyond. By transitioning from a sales-first approach to fostering genuine consumer relationships, brands can ensure their campaigns deliver immediate returns and lasting equity.
TikTok has shown that the golden quarter is not just about short-term wins, it’s a moment to create enduring connection. Marketers who adapt to this mindset are not only positioned for Q4 success but also for sustained growth well into the new year.
