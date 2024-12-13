Halo wins AdFocus Agency of the Year award
The company is a powerhouse that has grown its revenue by 280% over the past two years and by 44% in the past year, winning 15 new clients
“Every now and then, David gets to beat Goliath!” says Dean Oelschig, managing partner and founder of Halo, which is a small agency, summing up what the win means for it. In addition to winning the award, Halo was also named the 2024 Small Agency of the year, beating last year’s winner, Retroviral.
The agency punches well above its weight creatively, ranking fifth in South Africa’s 2024 interim creative rankings with a team averaging only 15 people. It competes head-on with much larger agencies, and has already made big waves at some of the other major awards events this year, including by winning multiple Loeries, a first Gold Campaign Loerie and a Grand Effie...
