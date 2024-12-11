Everlytic launches AI Studio with WhatsApp chatbots for smarter bulk communication
This cutting-edge solution promises to elevate brands’ customer interactions and engagement like never before
Everlytic, SA’s most trusted bulk communication platform, is set to revolutionise the way businesses communicate with their customers with the launch of its AI Studio, which uses WhatsApp for seamless chatbot interactions.
The new AI Studio connects seamlessly with WhatsApp Business accounts, allowing companies to enhance customer interactions with intelligent, automated chatbots. From managing routine enquiries to executing personalised marketing campaigns, Everlytic’s latest cutting-edge solution promises to elevate customer engagement and streamline communication strategies.
With Everlytic’s AI Studio, businesses can create engaging, automated customer journeys, such as sharing product information or specials, offering 24/7 customer support, tracking orders or updating customers on where their orders are, generating leads and creating multichannel synergy.
“We’re excited to introduce our AI Studio featuring WhatsApp, as it simplifies customer communication and adds a level of personalisation and efficiency to businesses that fully complement email and SMS marketing,” said Ryno Scheepers, head of Technical Solutions at Everlytic.
“With Everlytic AI Studio, companies can take full advantage of WhatsApp’s reach and immediacy while staying ahead of the competition.”
The Everlytic AI Studio featuring WhatsApp is uniquely positioned to scale with businesses and handle higher chat volumes. With detailed analytics, businesses can gain valuable insight to create better customer experiences and communication strategies.
Among the first of Everlytic’s clients to put the features of the new AI Studio to the test was Brand Launch Solutions, which used it to enable two-way communication during a three-day live event.
Reflecting on the success of this event in a recent episode of the Everlytic Bytes podcast, senior account manager Gavin Benade described the AI Studio featuring WhatsApp as “revolutionary”.
“When we were [there on one of the days of the event], the AI bot was lighting up like a Christmas tree with people actually interacting with it. I think in its entirety, we sent out almost over 90,000 WhatsApps to people on the day. I mean, that just speaks volumes in itself — the amount of communication that we’re able to do that has never really been a part of an event,” he said.
Benade also shared some interesting insights on how the solution could be used in the future in the podcast; listen to it now:
This article was sponsored by Everlytic.