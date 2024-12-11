Everlytic launches AI Studio with WhatsApp chatbots for smarter bulk communication

“We’re excited to introduce our AI Studio featuring WhatsApp, as it simplifies customer communication and adds a level of personalisation and efficiency to businesses that fully complement email and SMS marketing,” said Ryno Scheepers, head of Technical Solutions at Everlytic.

“With Everlytic AI Studio, companies can take full advantage of WhatsApp’s reach and immediacy while staying ahead of the competition.”

The Everlytic AI Studio featuring WhatsApp is uniquely positioned to scale with businesses and handle higher chat volumes. With detailed analytics, businesses can gain valuable insight to create better customer experiences and communication strategies.

Among the first of Everlytic’s clients to put the features of the new AI Studio to the test was Brand Launch Solutions, which used it to enable two-way communication during a three-day live event.

Reflecting on the success of this event in a recent episode of the Everlytic Bytes podcast, senior account manager Gavin Benade described the AI Studio featuring WhatsApp as “revolutionary”.

“When we were [there on one of the days of the event], the AI bot was lighting up like a Christmas tree with people actually interacting with it. I think in its entirety, we sent out almost over 90,000 WhatsApps to people on the day. I mean, that just speaks volumes in itself — the amount of communication that we’re able to do that has never really been a part of an event,” he said.

