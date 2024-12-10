Joe Public wins Large Agency of the Year at 2024 FM AdFocus Awards

Joe Public is once again in the spotlight after claiming two prestigious accolades at the 2024 FM AdFocus Awards.

The agency took home the coveted Large Agency of the Year Award and received the Transformation Award for the second consecutive year. In addition, Joe Public’s long-standing client, Nedbank, saw its group executive of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Khensani Nobanda, honoured as the Industry Leader of the Year for an unprecedented second time.

Now in its 34th year, the AdFocus Awards have become the gold standard for SA’s ever-changing marketing and communications sector, continuously evolving to reflect the industry’s shifting priorities. These awards not only celebrate agencies and individuals for their creative and marketing expertise, but also recognise their overall business acumen.