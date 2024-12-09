AdFocus
Dull advertising is a luxury you can’t afford
Being intentional about creativity is not easy, but the high commercial cost of not doing it demands that we embrace this journey
We all enjoy a good ad. Well, we say we do, but when it comes to creating an advert that is sharp and effective, most businesses tend to dabble with dull. How can one say this? UK research house System1 found that an ad of a cow eating grass was more interesting than 50% of television ads of the more than 50,000 ads on its database.
Take a moment and let that sink in. One in two TV ads out of a collection of more than 50,000 is less interesting than watching a cow eat grass. The research revealed that creators of dull ads need to spend about $100bn more a year to have the same impact as their non-dull counterparts. If being creative for its own sake was not enough, what about wasted money to the tune of Kenya’s GDP? Every year. Just to make up for the cost of being dull...
