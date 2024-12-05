Entering the gaming universe
As the power of social media marketing wanes, online gaming platforms are becoming the more favoured frontier for digital marketing
05 December 2024 - 15:32
It was a typical pyjama day Sunday a few months ago, and we approached the dreaded “kids’ screen-free time” portion of the day. One of my six-year-old twins got his art supplies and started drawing logos (completely unprompted by me, I promise!), sketching the Target logo, along with a few other well-known international brands. Curious, I asked how he knew them. His answer? “Roblox!”
Brands are increasingly making an impact in the world of online games and using this information to create more compelling and holistic digital marketing strategies. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.