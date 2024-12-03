Trust is the currency of the township economy: Rogerwilco’s 2024 CX Report

SA’s township consumers value trust, authenticity and collaboration as key drivers in their buying decisions. That’s according to the 2024 Township Customer Experience (CX) Report, released by Rogerwilco, Africa’s largest B Corp-certified marketing agency, in partnership with Field and Insights Africa.

Now in its fourth year, the report surveyed more than 1,600 township residents across the country’s nine provinces, offering vital insights into consumer behaviour, brand perception, e-commerce trends and the importance of trust in shaping brand relationships.

Mongezi Mtati, senior brand strategist at Rogerwilco, notes that this year’s Township CX Report underscores that trust is the currency of the township economy. “Brands that invest in genuine relationships, address real community challenges, and embrace the cultural significance of township life will stand out in this evolving market.”

The findings reveal that township consumers remain deeply connected to sources of trust and familiarity, with word of mouth and television tied as the most influential platforms for brand discovery, each cited by 28% of respondents. Social media follows closely at 27%, reflecting its growing significance as a trusted medium for engaging with township consumers. However, trust is fragile — 41% of respondents indicated that brand inactivity on social media undermined their confidence, emphasising the importance of consistent engagement in digital spaces.