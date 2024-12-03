Top 10 brands that had the marketplace buzzing in the third quarter of 2024

Sector-specific results for Q3 of 2024 highlight a relatively stable top five within each sector, with a few new entrants across the eight sectors tracked, notably Shell, PnP Clothing, Pick n Pay, Momentum and Old Mutual in their respective categories.

Spotlight on specific brands

In the latest report, specific brands’ performance reflects dynamic trends in the South African market.

FNB: Driving inclusivity and accessibility through innovation

FNB has consistently appeared in the top 10 since the launch of The Quarterly Buzz — its ongoing efforts to innovate and focus on putting customers at the heart of its developments has helped the brand maintain a strong presence in the market.

In the last quarter, FNB confirmed that its promotion for licence disc renewals at R69 would continue until December 2024, and it introduced a special offer for EasyPayU account holders, allowing them to purchase a loaf of bread for just 99 cents. Additionally, the bank announced plans to roll out a contactless payment system at toll plazas over the next 12 months.

Though the brand experienced a payday outage in August, the overall positive Buzz has outweighed this issue, helping FNB secure the top position.

Notably, the bank has been in the spotlight for its sponsorship of the “App of the Year” ecosystem, Africa’s leading app development competition and technology challenge, aligning to the brand’s strategic focus on innovation. In line with this, the brand has earned recognition as the best digital bank.

FNB has also focused on serving its high-net-worth customers with integrated advisory services, tailored to support their financial journeys and address their diverse needs. This inclusive approach focusing on customers’ needs has solidified the brand’s position as a leader in this quarter.

MTN: commitment to connectivity

While MTN’s Buzz performance remains stable, 14 of the 16 metrics show marginal quarter-on-quarter improvement.

With the telecommunications sector at the forefront of the technological evolution, MTN continues to stay ahead of technological advancements and improved connectivity. Recent initiatives include the deployment of eight new towers in KwaZulu-Natal, benefitting over 600,000 people. In collaboration with Accenture, MTN is testing an open radio access network (ORAN) solution to enhance customer experience and reduce costs. The brand is also working with ZTE on Africa’s first 5G marine coverage to support the ocean economy and protect marine ecosystems, with the goal of revolutionising maritime connectivity.

Additionally, MTN has supported several community initiatives, such as the Y’ello Care Bus, a mobile tech library that brings educational resources to rural schools, helping bridge the digital divide. The brand also invested R14m in a digital programme, providing 100 unemployed youth with the opportunity to participate in a 12-month accredited training course, preparing them for careers in the IT sector.

Samsung: Immersing consumers in brand innovation

Samsung, a new entrant, has noted significant growth in the last quarter, resulting in the brand featuring at number 10 for the first time.

With AI emerging as a key growth driver across sectors, the brand launched its Bespoke AI range of home appliances that are energy-efficient, sustainable and able to integrate into a smart home. This also includes a partnership with Unilever on the co-creation of the future of laundry, using consumer technology to fuel innovation and growth to this sector.

Building on this rise of AI and technology, Samsung also launched an immersive experiential space for a limited time, allowing consumers to explore the brand’s latest innovations first-hand. Additionally, the brand expanded its portfolio with the introduction of smart rings and enhanced folding smartphones.

In leveraging AI and leading on innovation, the brand offers consumers the ability to be a part of the evolving technological landscape, through sustainable products that help improve user lives.

Advertising: growing need to balance omnichannel approaches

It’s well acknowledged that advertising plays a significant role in creating brand awareness and driving consumer engagement.

However, with the fast-paced evolution of AI and technology, the way brands leverage this to create and optimise, particularly for digital channels, forms a critical role in marketing strategy. With this, consumers are also looking for speed and content that gets to the point quickly, resulting in a boost of shorter advertising content.

In addition, the need for authenticity and trust-building that drives a deeper connection is growing in importance, particularly with the rise of Gen Z, a segment that is more socially, financially and environmentally conscious than ever.

As a result, there is a growing need to bridge the divide between the real and digital world to create experiences that not only meet functional needs but also drive emotional connection .

Despite the fundamental shifts in how people consume media, and beyond the delicate balance required between traditional and digital media forms, long-standing principles still apply. Advertising that is relevant, engaging, and distinctive allows brands to stand out. However, with trends of declining mental availability continuing, consistent and single-minded messaging is increasingly important.

Channels top of mind for consumers

KLA tracks channels that are most recalled across sectors. It spoke to a nationally representative sample of SA to understand which channels remain top of mind for this quarter.