Here are the winners of the 2024 Telkom Radio Awards

The winners of the 2024 Telkom Radio Awards were announced in Sandton on Saturday November 30. Station of the Year Awards went to 702 (commercial), Lesedi FM (public broadcast service), Radio Khwezi (community) and VoW FM (campus).
This year, 73 winners were announced across 29 categories in campus, community, public broadcast service and commercial licence categories, as well as podcasts and internet radio.
Winners were determined by the number of times they appeared as finalists across all general categories in 2024, as well as their motivation submissions, which spoke to innovation, audience growth, community outreach, general achievements and their X-factor.
Hall of Fame inductees were announced as Jill Stewart, Eon de Vos, Simon Parkinson, Darren Scott and Nick Grubb. These are individuals who have made an indelible contribution to radio for at least 30 years and were nominated by industry peers.
Six individuals were inducted as Bright Stars — young talent, 26 years and younger, who possess a deep understanding and passion for the medium. This year’s inductees are Yonaka Theledi, Jodell Tantji, Thato Moloto, Jan Willem Lotz, Ndivho Makhwanya and Chloè van Rooyen.
“Celebrating 100 years of radio is an incredible milestone, reflecting a century of storytelling, information sharing and connection.
Gugu Mthembu: Chief Marketing Officer at Telkom
In the MyStation listeners’ choice categories, the MyStation: Most Votes Award went to Ukhozi FM, repeating its success in 2023. The MyStation: Most Loyal Listeners Award went to Hot 102.7 FM.
The awards, now in their 14th year, acknowledge not only the on-air personalities but also the unsung heroes working behind the scenes to deliver engaging, informative and entertaining radio content.
“Celebrating 100 years of radio is an incredible milestone, reflecting a century of storytelling, information sharing and connection. At Telkom, we are proud to champion this legacy through the Telkom Radio Awards, which honour the pioneers and visionaries who continue to inspire through this powerful medium,” says Telkom chief marketing officer Gugu Mthembu.
“As the custodians of connectivity for over a century, Telkom believes in the transformative power of communication to bring people closer and shape a brighter future. True to our ethos, Possible Begins Here, we are proud of our partnership with a platform that recognises the exceptional talent that drives the radio industry forward and continues to amplify voices across South Africa and beyond. Congratulations to all nominees and winners on their achievements.”
Lyndon Barends, MD of strategic partnerships at Arena Holdings, owner of the Radio Awards, says: “Radio remains one of the most powerful media platforms in South Africa. It reaches diverse communities across the country, breaking down barriers and connecting people from all walks of life. Its accessibility allows it to inform, entertain and empower millions, often becoming a trusted voice in communities. In a digital age, radio continues to evolve, blending traditional broadcast with modern platforms, making it an indispensable medium for storytelling that enriches people’s lives.”
The 2024 Telkom Radio Awards results were audited by BDO South Africa.
A comprehensive list of winners can be found here.
The big take-out:Radio remains one of the most powerful media platforms in South Africa.
Here are the winners of the 2024 Telkom Radio Awards
This year, 73 winners were announced across 29 categories in campus, community, public broadcast service and commercial licence categories, as well as podcasts and internet radio
The winners of the 2024 Telkom Radio Awards were announced in Sandton on Saturday November 30. Station of the Year Awards went to 702 (commercial), Lesedi FM (public broadcast service), Radio Khwezi (community) and VoW FM (campus).
This year, 73 winners were announced across 29 categories in campus, community, public broadcast service and commercial licence categories, as well as podcasts and internet radio.
Winners were determined by the number of times they appeared as finalists across all general categories in 2024, as well as their motivation submissions, which spoke to innovation, audience growth, community outreach, general achievements and their X-factor.
Hall of Fame inductees were announced as Jill Stewart, Eon de Vos, Simon Parkinson, Darren Scott and Nick Grubb. These are individuals who have made an indelible contribution to radio for at least 30 years and were nominated by industry peers.
Six individuals were inducted as Bright Stars — young talent, 26 years and younger, who possess a deep understanding and passion for the medium. This year’s inductees are Yonaka Theledi, Jodell Tantji, Thato Moloto, Jan Willem Lotz, Ndivho Makhwanya and Chloè van Rooyen.
In the MyStation listeners’ choice categories, the MyStation: Most Votes Award went to Ukhozi FM, repeating its success in 2023. The MyStation: Most Loyal Listeners Award went to Hot 102.7 FM.
The awards, now in their 14th year, acknowledge not only the on-air personalities but also the unsung heroes working behind the scenes to deliver engaging, informative and entertaining radio content.
“Celebrating 100 years of radio is an incredible milestone, reflecting a century of storytelling, information sharing and connection. At Telkom, we are proud to champion this legacy through the Telkom Radio Awards, which honour the pioneers and visionaries who continue to inspire through this powerful medium,” says Telkom chief marketing officer Gugu Mthembu.
“As the custodians of connectivity for over a century, Telkom believes in the transformative power of communication to bring people closer and shape a brighter future. True to our ethos, Possible Begins Here, we are proud of our partnership with a platform that recognises the exceptional talent that drives the radio industry forward and continues to amplify voices across South Africa and beyond. Congratulations to all nominees and winners on their achievements.”
Lyndon Barends, MD of strategic partnerships at Arena Holdings, owner of the Radio Awards, says: “Radio remains one of the most powerful media platforms in South Africa. It reaches diverse communities across the country, breaking down barriers and connecting people from all walks of life. Its accessibility allows it to inform, entertain and empower millions, often becoming a trusted voice in communities. In a digital age, radio continues to evolve, blending traditional broadcast with modern platforms, making it an indispensable medium for storytelling that enriches people’s lives.”
The 2024 Telkom Radio Awards results were audited by BDO South Africa.
A comprehensive list of winners can be found here.
The big take-out: Radio remains one of the most powerful media platforms in South Africa.
READ MORE:
Online audiences of South Africa’s radio stations keep growing
The power of audio
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.