2024 FM AdFocus Awards winners announced
Halo is the 2024 FM AdFocus Agency of the Year, claiming its place as a serious player in the industry, according to the jury
Halo is the 2024 FM AdFocus Agency of the Year and this year’s Small Agency of the Year. This past year has been a breakout year for the agency as it announced itself as a serious player in the local advertising industry, beating out formidable competition.
The judges were impressed with Halo’s performance across the board: creative, commercial, thought leadership, profile and general impact. “After 14 years the agency has claimed its rightful place among the very best agencies in South Africa, regardless of size. I’m excited that there is now another serious player in the industry, ready to challenge the more established agencies,” says Luca Gallarelli, jury chair of the 2024 AdFocus Awards and group CEO of TBWA\South Africa...
