More pop and more punch: Sowetan is getting an exciting new look

For this reason, we are proud to introduce a refreshed Sowetan print publication on Friday, November 29. It will incorporate the bold storytelling for which we have become known, with a fresh design tailored for easier and quick consumption.

Building from our engaging covers, we aim to offer you a blend of fast but insightful news reads together with data-driven, visual storytelling aimed at helping you make sense of the world around you.

With a revamped “how to” personal finance journalism offering, our goal is to simplify complex subjects and empower our audience with the tools they need to make informed decisions about their livelihoods. We invite you to explore with us further opportunities to collaborate to bring useful insights to inspire the upward mobility of those we serve.

Of course, Sowetans love a good time. We love to celebrate culture, music, food, arts, fashion and sports. Our refreshed lifestyle, entertainment and sports pages will offer exactly this. From soulful food content, what to binge on your streaming platforms, the latest celebrity news or delving into the exciting world of Mzansi’s sport, we hope you enjoy the very best of our new Sowetan. Always for those in the know and on the move!

Get yourself a copy of the new-look Sowetan at your nearest store on November 29 and unlock exclusive content online by signing up to become a member of SowetanLIVE now.

Happy reading,

The Sowetan editorial team

This article was sponsored by Arena Holdings.