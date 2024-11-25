Future of business growth lies in combining ICT and marketing excellence

Brilliance is born when technology and marketing excellence come together seamlessly. The iPhone stands as a powerful testament to this concept. It would not have been possible without the synergy between software developers, designers and Steve Jobs — who had the unique ability to sell the product with unmatched charisma, even if personal opinions about him varied.
Jobs recognised an unmet need in the market and filled it, leading to the creation of one of the world’s most valuable companies. Apple, with its legendary products and advertising, shows that technology alone doesn’t drive success — it’s the perfect integration of tech and marketing that creates magic. And this combination will be the key to future business growth.
Looking at today’s most valuable companies globally, a common thread emerges: they are tech-driven but understand that technology alone isn’t enough. To thrive, they must combine their technical prowess with exceptional marketing strategies. This fusion is where future value and growth will be generated.
Yet many leaders of these businesses, especially within the Fortune 500, come from finance or engineering backgrounds. It’s worth asking: if the next wave of growth is rooted in the union of ICT and marketing, shouldn’t those driving the change be more representative of this dual skill set?
Tesla, for example, revolutionised the automotive industry not just with its cutting-edge battery technology but also by delivering sleek, desirable vehicles that customers wanted to own, not just for their environmental benefits, but for their beauty and performance. Tesla succeeded where others such as General Motors failed because it understood the consumer’s broader needs.
What this teaches us is simple: the future belongs to those who can bridge the gap between technology and marketing. Whether you’re a technologist with marketing skills or a marketer with technical expertise, these hybrid roles will drive the innovations and growth of tomorrow.
Combining these skill sets fosters innovation. It opens up space for diverse thinking, which, in turn, drives the kinds of creative solutions that have catapulted the world’s youngest companies to global prominence.
In today’s digital marketplace, every company is a technology company — not necessarily because they sell tech products but because they must adapt to the realities of a world where consumers live on their devices. Whether you’re in retail, hospitality, health care or even government services, technology and marketing are increasingly interconnected.
This shift raises a significant question: why do so few CEOs in Fortune 500 companies have technology expertise? According to a recent Harvard Business Review study, only 7% of Fortune 500 CEOs today have the technological competence needed for their businesses. This gap must be addressed.
Africa has the talent, the know-how and the creativity to shape the future of technology and marketing
Africa, with its young population and digital-native workforce, is uniquely positioned to lead the next global revolution in business. The continent’s median age is just 19, and its people are fluent in the digital language of the 21st century. In contrast, regions like Japan and Europe face ageing populations, creating an opportunity for Africa to drive both technological innovation and marketing excellence on the global stage.
Africa has already proved its potential to create groundbreaking solutions, from mobile banking innovations to world-renowned music and art. It is time for African leaders to rise up and take charge. To build the Africa we want, we all must ask ourselves: if notme, thenwho? And, if notnow, thenwhen?
Africa has the talent, the know-how and the creativity to shape the future of technology and marketing. The world is waiting for the continent to lead not just in local markets, but globally.
To achieve this, African business leaders must unite tech and marketing, creating ecosystems that foster collaboration and innovation. As the digital marketplace expands, we must take bold action, disrupt the status quo and capitalise on emerging opportunities. African companies have the potential to lead in both technological and marketing fields, but they must embrace a mindset of growth, collaboration and fearless innovation.
In my consulting engagements with executives worldwide I have come to recognise a common reluctance among leaders to admit to and face their fears. As business leaders, we must ask ourselves: what would you do if you weren’t afraid? Fear is natural, but it should not paralyse us. The greatest achievements often come from those who take action in the face of fear. This is the time for bold decisions and innovative thinking, because the future of business growth lies in the fusion of ICT and marketing.
The companies that are changing the world today have one thing in common: they understand the power of technology and marketing working together. These organisations have three key traits:
1. They are technology companies by nature.
2. They are exceptional at marketing.
3. They have the ability to combine both effectively.
This combination creates super-skills that empower businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital and competitive world.
The future will belong to technologists with marketing skills and marketers with tech expertise. This convergence is what will drive the next wave of business growth and transformation, especially in Africa, where innovation and collaboration can propel the continent into a leadership role on the global stage.
As we move into the future, the issue is clear: technology and marketing should not just be afterthoughts in the C-suite; they should be at the forefront of strategic decision-making. It’s time for leaders to step up, embrace change and lead from the front.
Marketing and tech are the keys to success. Together, they will unlock new growth, create value and define the businesses of tomorrow. The world is waiting for Africa to take its rightful place at the helm of this new digital economy.
Nyimpini Mabunda, the former CEO for Southern Africa at General Electric and chair of Schindler Lifts South Africa, has over 25 years of experience leading major consumer goods, telecoms and franchise businesses across Africa and the UK. As a highly sought-after thought leader and best-selling author of Take Charge, Mabunda’s insights into leadership and business strategy are invaluable. He delivered the keynote address at the recent Africa Marketing Confederation’s conference in Mombasa.
The big take-out: Marketing and tech are the keys to success. Together, they will unlock new growth, create value and define the businesses of tomorrow.
