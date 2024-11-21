BMW is South African youth’s coolest brand

Fears over import tariffs, which Trump has threatened on goods from the EU, caused shares in BMW and other German carmakers to decline on Wednesday.
The annualSunday Times GenNext survey, conducted by Yellowwood, is considered the leading barometer of what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and aspirational. The survey polled 7,200 young people aged eight to 30 years old to deliver insights that are valued by brand management, advertising and marketing professionals alike.
BMW was named Coolest Brand Overall, with Nike and Adidas winning second and third places respectively.
Lyndon Barends, MD of Arena Holdings, which commissions the survey, says the research is increasingly relevant for brands looking to tap into the buying power of the consumers and income-earners of tomorrow. “Successful brand marketing is increasingly data-driven, and being able to add another data point specifically focused on youth sentiment adds value when it comes to brand positioning and campaign planning. We’re proud to deliver these key industry insights to advertisers,” he says.
Apart from being named Coolest Brand Overall, BMW also attained top position in the categories of Coolest Company To Work For and Coolest Motor Vehicle Brand.
Nike was came top in the Coolest Clothing Brand, the Coolest Clothing Store and the Coolest Show/Footwear Brand categories. Other brands that ranked in the top 10 overall include Apple, Samsung, Puma, Netflix, Gucci, Redbat and Jordan.
Lesego Kotane, MD of Yellowwood, says: “While advancements in technology and connectivity have propelled us forward, systemic challenges remain significant barriers for many young South Africans. And yet, amid these obstacles, our youth consistently demonstrate an inspiring blend of resilience, ambition, and optimism — a reminder of their ability to shape a brighter future and of the responsibility institutions share in supporting and creating pathways for them.
“There are valuable insights in the youth behaviour report that uncover some of these perspectives, and we are incredibly excited to share these with brands.”
In addition to evaluating consumer brand perception, the survey measures celebrity brand perception.
This year, Grammy winner Tyla received the nod as the Coolest Local Celebrity and DJ Fresh was named the Coolest Local Radio Personality. Repeated winners were Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi as the Coolest Local Sportsperson and MacG as the Coolest Local Online Influencer.
The results of the 2024Sunday Times GenNext survey will be published in the Sunday Times on November 24 2024.
