WEBINAR | Get invaluable insights into key township consumer trends

With counterfeit goods posing a serious threat to consumer and brand safety, the report delves into whom respondents hold accountable for product authenticity: spaza shop owners, government bodies, or brands themselves.

The report also highlights the growing influence of digital connectivity, with significant growth in township residents now shopping online. This presents a significant opportunity for brands to personalise their digital engagements with township consumers, who often feel underserved and misunderstood as many companies fail to tailor their online interactions and advertising to meet their specific needs.

Persistent service delivery challenges, such as inadequate water and electricity supply, continue to impact the daily lives of township residents. While the number of recorded protests has decreased, the report indicates that brands can foster loyalty by actively supporting community initiatives, including infrastructure development.

The report emphasises that township culture extends beyond geographic boundaries, influencing broader brand messaging. Brands that capture the authentic essence of township culture in their communications are likely to see stronger connections across all demographics.

