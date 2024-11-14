Wavemaker SA flags the importance of mental health in the workplace

October marked Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to focus on mental wellbeing, especially in the workplace.

To shine a spotlight on the importance of this topic, leading media agency Wavemaker SA’s employees share their personal approaches to maintaining good mental health, offering insights into how they manage stress and support one another.

For many employees, good mental health starts with simple, personal routines.

“Nothing lifts my spirit up like a Seattle coffee,” says accountability lead/investment analyst Anzel Heunes, who also finds balance by taking breaks and enjoying some downtime with music or TV.

Business unit head Candice Robertson relies on calming routines, such as “taking a moment to breathe, having tea and listening to music”. At times when you’re feeling overwhelmed, she suggests stepping away from your desk with a friend: “Go for a walk and clear your mind.”

“Going for long walks and spending time in social settings helps to settle my mind,” says business unit head Jared Jacobs.

Junior strategist/client lead Cordelia Moyo also values spending time outdoors: “Horse riding provides a sense of comfort and escape, allowing me to connect with nature and find peace.”

Junior ATL planner Kgalalelo Khoathela stresses the role a healthy lifestyle plays in maintaining one’s mental health: “Regular exercise, a healthy diet, and adequate sleep are essential for emotional regulation and wellbeing.”

For MD Christa Kruger, spending time with family is grounding: “Sitting on the floor with my child and building Lego robots is my go-to for mental wellbeing.”

Supporting one another is a strong theme among Wavemaker SA employees. “Sometimes, people just need a sounding board,” says Jacobs, who makes himself available to listen to colleagues.

Moyo agrees, saying: “I provide a judgment-free space for colleagues to express themselves and regularly check in to show they are not alone”.

Digital reporting analyst Kholofelo Makgopa adds that being a good listener is essential in offering support: “I lend a hand if I can and ensure my colleagues feel heard.”