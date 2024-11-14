News & Insights

Chicken Licken reminds SA that ‘it’s the little things that satisfy us most’

Joe Public cooks up a clever ad campaign for the new Super Slider Mix 4 deal

14 November 2024 - 08:57
Sponsored
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A still from 'Claw', one of the captivating films in the Chicken Licken Super Slider Mix 4 campaign crafted by Joe Public. Picture: Joe Public
A still from 'Claw', one of the captivating films in the Chicken Licken Super Slider Mix 4 campaign crafted by Joe Public. Picture: Joe Public

Crafted by award-winning agency Joe Public, the latest Chicken Licken campaign reminds SA that “it’s the little things that satisfy us most”. 

This is certainly true of Chicken Licken’s Super Slyders; these “little” chick’n burgers are now available as part of a new package deal called the Super Slider Mix 4.

The Super Slider Mix 4 offers a gratifying variety with two Original Super Slyders, one Chilli Super Slyder and one Cheese Super Slyder. This combination offers the perfect balance of flavours and textures, delivering a surprisingly filling meal.

“The [Super Slider Mix 4] campaign is unlike anything we’ve done before,” says Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer at Joe Public. “To keep growing a brand as iconic as Chicken Licken, we have to constantly reinvent how we connect with its consumers. This campaign does exactly that by tapping into an undeniable truth that South Africans can relate to, and then zooming in on those tiny, perfect moments of satisfaction.”

At the heart of the campaign are a series of captivating films, directed by Greg Gray of Romance Films, which bring to life quirky, relatable stories: from a late-night office worker finding a clever way to deal with paperwork, to a woman’s triumphant moment during a quiz show, and even a tense showdown with a claw machine. Each of these moments represents the ultimate feeling of satisfaction — the same feeling you get from eating a Super Slider Mix 4.

Adding to the films’ creative edge is a bold and unexpected track, composed by Pressure Cooker, that heightens the tension and emotion of the storytelling.

The Super Slider Mix 4 campaign will be promoted across social media, radio and outdoor advertising, reminding Chicken Licken fans everywhere that when it comes to satisfaction, “it’s the little things that satisfy us most”. 

Watch the Chicken Licken Super Slider Mix 4 campaign films now:

This article was sponsored by Joe Public.

ALSO READ:

Joe Public bags Agency of the Year Award at 2024 Loeries

SPONSORED | The agency won a total of 35 accolades at Africa and the Middle East’s premier advertising awards
News & Insights
3 weeks ago

Chicken Licken shows you how to make your family proud with the Family Full House meal

SPONSORED | Joe Public's delightful new campaign does just that
News & Insights
6 months ago

When the loving is tough, Baba Valentino is on the case

SPONSORED | Joe Public helps Chicken Licken share the Love Me Tender burger
News & Insights
8 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Market segmentation: SA 2021 socioeconomic ...
News & Insights
2.
The foods that have South Africa’s youth licking ...
News & Insights
3.
Radio Awards 2024: It’s time for listeners to ...
News & Insights
4.
Intermediary expertise: piecing a client’s puzzle ...
News & Insights
5.
Gamification can help your brand stand out in the ...
News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.