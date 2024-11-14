Chicken Licken reminds SA that ‘it’s the little things that satisfy us most’

Crafted by award-winning agency Joe Public, the latest Chicken Licken campaign reminds SA that “it’s the little things that satisfy us most”.

This is certainly true of Chicken Licken’s Super Slyders; these “little” chick’n burgers are now available as part of a new package deal called the Super Slider Mix 4.

The Super Slider Mix 4 offers a gratifying variety with two Original Super Slyders, one Chilli Super Slyder and one Cheese Super Slyder. This combination offers the perfect balance of flavours and textures, delivering a surprisingly filling meal.

“The [Super Slider Mix 4] campaign is unlike anything we’ve done before,” says Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer at Joe Public. “To keep growing a brand as iconic as Chicken Licken, we have to constantly reinvent how we connect with its consumers. This campaign does exactly that by tapping into an undeniable truth that South Africans can relate to, and then zooming in on those tiny, perfect moments of satisfaction.”

At the heart of the campaign are a series of captivating films, directed by Greg Gray of Romance Films, which bring to life quirky, relatable stories: from a late-night office worker finding a clever way to deal with paperwork, to a woman’s triumphant moment during a quiz show, and even a tense showdown with a claw machine. Each of these moments represents the ultimate feeling of satisfaction — the same feeling you get from eating a Super Slider Mix 4.

Adding to the films’ creative edge is a bold and unexpected track, composed by Pressure Cooker, that heightens the tension and emotion of the storytelling.

The Super Slider Mix 4 campaign will be promoted across social media, radio and outdoor advertising, reminding Chicken Licken fans everywhere that when it comes to satisfaction, “it’s the little things that satisfy us most”.

Watch the Chicken Licken Super Slider Mix 4 campaign films now: