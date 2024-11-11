The value of PR internships
Only a quarter of PR students managed to secure agency internships in 2023, a new report from PRCA Africa shows
11 November 2024 - 10:00
Internships have become an important component of talent development in a growing number of industries. The challenge, however, is ensuring that there are sufficient placement opportunities for students.
New research from the Public Relations & Communications Association (PRCA) Africa Member Agency Internship Programme Survey found that only a quarter of PR students managed to secure agency internships in 2023 due to a lack of available internships. ..
