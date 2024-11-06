Uber Black is ‘so good you’ll find a reason’ to use it — no matter the occasion
Joe Public Cape Town taps into South Africans’ love of treating themselves to craft a humorous campaign for the premium ride service
Joe Public Cape Town has partnered with Uber to launch the Uber Black campaign, challenging conventional views on quality transport. Many people limit themselves to basic travel options, but Uber Black is set to change that. The company’s position is that the service is not just for a select few or for special occasions; it’s for any South African who craves comfort, style, or a simple treat.
Joe Public Cape Town investigated this position and uncovered an intriguing human truth that the campaign was based off: people will often find a reason to treat themselves, even when there isn’t one.
South Africans have a unique culture of treating themselves, and this campaign embraces thatBrendan Hoffmann, executive creative director at Joe Public Cape Town
With the campaign line “So good, you’ll find a reason”, Uber Black encourages South Africans to enjoy premium rides just for the sake of enjoying premium rides.
“We wanted to break down the notion that Uber Black is only for the [select] few or for special occasions,” says Brendan Hoffmann, executive creative director at Joe Public Cape Town. “South Africans have a unique culture of treating themselves, and this campaign embraces that. Uber Black is so good, you’ll find a reason to use it, even if that reason is simply because you deserve it.”
The campaign features a series of fun and relatable ads that humorously show the various, often trivial, excuses people use to justify taking an Uber Black ride, reinforcing the idea that you deserve a premium ride at any time — even if it’s just getting home from a game of padel, a quiz night, or your child’s school play.
Watch the Uber Black “So good, you’ll find a reason” ads now:
This article was sponsored by Joe Public.