Uber Black is ‘so good you’ll find a reason’ to use it — no matter the occasion

With the campaign line “So good, you’ll find a reason”, Uber Black encourages South Africans to enjoy premium rides just for the sake of enjoying premium rides.

“We wanted to break down the notion that Uber Black is only for the [select] few or for special occasions,” says Brendan Hoffmann, executive creative director at Joe Public Cape Town. “South Africans have a unique culture of treating themselves, and this campaign embraces that. Uber Black is so good, you’ll find a reason to use it, even if that reason is simply because you deserve it.”

The campaign features a series of fun and relatable ads that humorously show the various, often trivial, excuses people use to justify taking an Uber Black ride, reinforcing the idea that you deserve a premium ride at any time — even if it’s just getting home from a game of padel, a quiz night, or your child’s school play.

Watch the Uber Black “So good, you’ll find a reason” ads now: